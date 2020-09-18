A heavy rain cell moved through the Umpqua Valley late Thursday evening, dropping an estimated 0.26 inches of rain accompanied by lightning activity.
It had been 95 days since the area experienced a quarter inch of rain or more when the valley received 0.25 inches in a 24-hour period over June 15-16.
The last measurable rain in the area was 0.02 inches on Aug. 6. Prior to that, 0.02 inches were also recorded at the National Weather Service’s Roseburg reporting station on June 28.
More rain was forecast for Friday, with the weather service predicting a 90% chance of precipitation totaling between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Officials are hopeful this round of precipitation will help suppression efforts on the Archie Creek Fire, which was estimated at 130,429 acres with 25% containment as of late Thursday evening.
At 6 a.m. Friday, Northwest Interagency Management Team 9 turned over command of fire operations to the National Interagency Coordination Center’s Southern Area Red Team and Incident Commander Michael Dueitt.
The SART is a Type 1 incident command team used for higher complexity events: larger fires that require more personnel and logistics that typically threaten communities.
“Pretty much everything happening with Archie,” said Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
There are three tiers of incident command for wildfires and other natural disasters:
- Type 1 is generally assigned to the largest fires with more personnel battling the blaze;
- Type 2, such as Northwest Interagency Management Teams, generally deal with medium- to smaller-sized fires that require less manpower and have a lower risk to residential areas;
- Type 3 teams handle much smaller fires — generally less than 1,000 acres — and are transitioned as the event grows in acreage and personnel.
“Type 1 teams typically come with a more robust staff,” Reed said. “They’re used for major events such as large fires, hurricanes, tornados and other such disasters.”
Reed said one of the reasons a Type 2 team took initial command was a result of major fires burning throughout the West and resources stretched paper-thin.
“There were no Type 1 teams available (to fight the Archie Creek Fire),” Reed said of the fire which erupted to 72,000 acres in its first 12 hours and nearly 100,000 acres in just 24 hours. “We typically use the Oregon Department of Forestry teams, which are Type 1s, but they just weren’t available.”
Type 1 and 2 command teams have been scrambling up and down the West Coast on larger blazes, jumping in wherever available regardless of classification to assist local officials and resources get a handle on their respective fires.
For instance, while the Thielsen Fire — currently estimated at 8,645 acres with 1% containment — was taken over by the Type 1 Southern Area Gray Team in its initial stages before transitioning to their partner Southern Area Gold Team.
“There’s no real difference. They’re all national resources,” Reed said of the Southern Oregon Red Team, whose members are largely based in the southeastern United States.
“All of them get moved all around the country,” he said.
Reed said the impact of Thursday’s evening’s rain and lightning event would be better known later Friday. The DFPA received reports of strikes and had patrols in place overnight Thursday, but did not spot any immediate signs of new fires. Any sign of new “smokers” could be possible as temperatures in the Umpqua Basin approach the 80s Friday afternoon.
Fire restrictions easedThe DFPA lowered its fire danger level from “Extreme” to “High” Thursday evening with the anticipation of continued rainfall in the area.
The “High” fire level designation will allow residents to cut, trim or mow dried or cured grass before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. It also permits cutting, grinding or welding of metal for non-industrial purposes as well as the use of power saw.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level has been reduced to III, which requires industrial operations utilizing power equipment in forests and wildland areas to shut down most equipment between the hours of 1-8 p.m.
The lowered restrictions are in effect on all private, county, state and Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the 1.6 million-acre DFPA district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.