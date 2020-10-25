On a warm Thursday in early September, Francis Eatherington of Cascadia Wildlands stood in front of a red cedar tree hundreds of years old and voiced opposition to the BLM’s plan to cut it as part of the proposed Umpqua Sweets timber harvest plan.
Four days later, the Archie Creek Fire began. Ultimately, the fire swept through the entire area covered by the Umpqua Sweets proposal, leaving burned trees and renewed calls for greater forest management in its wake. Many of those trees — including the red cedar — have now been logged as hazards.
The land in the Umpqua Sweets proposal is part of the O&C timberlands. It was set aside under a 1937 act to be sustainably harvested, with the proceeds shared by the federal and local governments. Douglas County’s share used to pay for a sizable chunk of its programs.
But the BLM has set aside about 80% of the O&C land as reserves, with 20% available for timber harvests. It’s a policy that’s rankled county commissioners for years, and is currently the subject of a federal lawsuit.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has long advocated for increased logging on these lands, and he said opposition to Umpqua Sweets was part of an effort by environmentalists to lock up parts of the remaining 20% of O&C timber.
“This constant environmental push is more, more and more. It’s never reasonable,” he said.
He sees irony in a story about the red cedar and the Umpqua Sweets sale appearing just before the fire, but said there’s no pleasure in that for advocates of forest management.
“I feel bad for the entire forest, not for those couple of trees. I feel sad that the people that lived up there, the people that recreated up there, all of those in our county that have enjoyed that section of our county, it will be a long time before that’s restored,” he said.
Freeman said the dead trees should be removed so they don’t become fuel for later fires. He said he’s seen areas of the forest burn hotter and faster than necessary because nothing’s been done to remove the fuels.
“The best thing we can do now moving forward is act boldly and aggressively to reforest, take off that deadwood and reforest, plant a new forest for our children and for our grandchildren,” he said.
Eatherington said even if those opposed to the Umpqua Sweets sale were ultimately successful, the sale couldn’t have been completed before this fire because it was still at an early planning stage.
“We were not holding them up. We didn’t stop them. The BLM had not yet released the final sale plan for public comment under NEPA (the National Environmental Policy Act). We don’t even know which units would have been in their final proposal,” she said.
The red cedar was close to a gravel road off Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park. It was an area hard hit by Archie Creek Fire, not far from the now destroyed Rock Creek Fish Hatchery.
Not all of the Umpqua Sweets units suffered as much as those in the Rock Creek area. The popular fishing spot called The Narrows appeared to be less badly burned, Eatherington said.
To her, it doesn’t seem reasonable that the cedar would be logged as part of hazard tree removal, especially given that it was on a dead-end gravel road.
Eatherington wants to discourage logging of burned old growth forests.
“The carbon from those burnt trees is still there, on the ground. Logging would remove that carbon, and it would not survive in lumber,” she said.
She said owls and woodpeckers can still find homes in burned trees, and burned soils are fragile, meaning logging could increase erosion and send sediment washing into Rock Creek and other waterways.
Eatherington said plantation style replanting with future harvests in mind can create forests more vulnerable to fire than old growth forests.
The O&C land alternates with private land in a checkerboard pattern. Eatherington said the O&C trees may have burned hotter and fire may have moved through faster because of that.
She pointed to a 2018 study by researchers Harold Zald of Humboldt State University and Christopher Dunn of Oregon State University. That study of the 2013 Douglas Complex Fire near Riddle found that plantation style plantings on private lands with younger trees burned hotter than adjacent public timberlands.
Timber industry officials have disputed the Zald and Dunn study’s conclusions. Other OSU researchers have cited climate change and fuels buildup as the key factors in Oregon’s wildfires. In the Archie Creek Fire, unusual strong east winds were also a major factor.
Javier Goirigolzarri, executive director of Communities for Healthy Forests, said even old growth burned in the Archie Creek Fire. He advocates for removing burned trees as a fire prevention tactic.
“It’s what you do. You cut it down, you remove it, you utilize whatever value there is in what you have removed and use the value of that to replant, restore, make more of the forest safe or safer for the next time the area burns,” Goirigolzarri said.
The faster it gets done, the better the economic value of the timber is preserved.
Goirigolzarri said there’s little difference in value between a recently burned tree and a green tree, but the wood deteriorates over time, losing about 20% of its value each year.
Private landowners are working to remove their burned timber quickly to preserve its value. That’s why log trucks can be seen hauling charred timber out of the affected areas.
Matt Hill, executive director of Douglas Timber Operators said fire recovery looks very different on private and federal lands. He estimated that more than 85% of federal lands will be left with standing dead wood.
“Private landowners are already removing dead wood and planting the seedlings of the next forest. On federal lands, decades of litigation and rule-making has severely limited forest management options,” Hill said.
Hill believes carbon in the dead trees will be released into the atmosphere one of two ways — either by logging now or burning in wildfires later.
“To me, true environmentalism means stepping up to the generational challenge of bringing these forests and special places back as quickly as we can,” he said.
According to spokesperson Cheyne Rossbach, the BLM is not performing any salvage logging — a term that refers to removing dead wood for the purpose of making money — in the Umpqua Sweets units.
Rossbach said the BLM is performing fire suppression repair and emergency stabilization work within the fire area, and that includes removing logs and woody debris from along roadways.
The BLM has withdrawn its environmental assessment for the Umpqua Sweets harvest plan, though a new analysis might be undertaken in the future. The assessment is a required step before any harvest could move forward.
“As we consider what actions to take in the Archie Creek Fire area on BLM managed lands, we will involve the public and will disclose and analyze positive and negative effects of any proposed action,” Rossbach said.
