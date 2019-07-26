Friday 8:45 p.m. update: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 1 "Ready" evacuation notices for all residences on the west side of Interstate 5 between mileposts 88-83. This includes:
Barton Road
Azalea-Glen Road
Old Booth Lane
Harrel Lane
Hobbs Lane
Fortune Branch Road on the Azalea-Glen side
Forrest Road
Realty Road
Quines Creek Road
Mobley Drive
Additionally, a Level 1 "Ready" notice is also being issued for all residences off of Upper Cow Creek Road starting at Interstate 5 milepost 88, east to the base of Galesville Dam.
Level 1 "Ready" means be ready for the potential to evacuate, have a go kit ready, an evacuation plan ready and create a defensive place around your home.
Original story
The Milepost 97 Fire surged from 1,650 acres in the morning to 6,000 acres by Friday afternoon.
"The majority of the fire growth has been to the south-southwest of the original fire," Kyle Reed, spokesman for the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said in a press release.
The fire began Wednesday night about one mile southeast of Canyonville near Interstate-5 milepost 97.
The fire is burning through private industrial timberlands, Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands and lands held by the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
Both ground and aviation resources are currently engaged on the fire with seven helicopters, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers supporting more than 200 firefighters on the ground.
Additional aviation resources and ground resources in the form of hand crews, engines, and heavy equipment have been ordered and are en route to the incident.
An Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team arrived in Roseburg this afternoon and received a briefing on the status of the fire by DFPA and the Bureau of Land Management officials.
Industrial landowners, tribal representatives, and other local, county, state, and federal agencies were at the briefing. The incident management team will assume command of the fire at 6 p.m.
"The objective set forth for the incident management team is to extinguish the fire at the smallest footprint possible," Reed said.
The incident command post for the fire will be established in Tri-City near Pruner Road and Industrial Way Road. DFPA asks motorists to drive with caution due to an increase in fire-related traffic in the area.
