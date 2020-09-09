Two wildfires east of Glide merged Tuesday, forcing numerous residents to flee and throwing up large plumes of smoke which, with the help of a strong wind out of the east, had most of the Umpqua Basin in a near blackout of smoke late Tuesday afternoon.
Residents in Glide, Idleyld Park and Diamond Lake Resort were told to leave their homes Tuesday night. To handle the number of evacuees, the Douglas County Fairgrounds has been turned into a Red Cross evacuation site.
Both fires were estimated to be 6,000 to 8,000 acres in size as of Tuesday afternoon; however, by Tuesday night, the fires merged and were estimated to be burning about 72,000 acres.
The Douglas Complex of fires in 2017 burned an estimated 48,000 acres, with the largest of those blazes being Stouts Creek at 26,000 acres.
“We’re already double what Stouts Creek was on Day 1,” said Kyle Reed, a spokesperson for the Douglas Forest Protective Association said late Tuesday afternoon.
The DFPA said structures had been lost in the fire, but no information about specific homes had been collected.
Reed said he has not seen fire conditions quite this severe in his 18 years in Douglas County. He said while east winds are not uncommon in the area, this isn’t the correct time of year. Traditionally, strong winds from the east hit the region in early October.
“It’s just the worst-case scenario all the way around,” said Reed, noting other wildfires that have popped up around the region in recent days. “Resources are going to be stretched extremely thin.”
Highway 138 East is closed from milepost 16 at Glide to the Highway 230 junction near Diamond Lake.
A Level 3 “Go!” evacuation was issued for all residents in Glide, Idleyld Park and Diamond Lake.
“This is a last warning,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are asking all residents to heed this advice. If we ask you to leave, it’s because we feel a significant danger to your home, your business. Your lives are more important, so please heed the advice of fire officials.
“We are not doing this lightly. If you are asked to leave your home, it is because there is a grave concern about your safety,” he said.
All of Douglas County is on a Level 1 state of alert as firefighters battle blazes from the French Creek Fire just outside Glide to the Star Mountain Fire near Susan Creek Road east of Idleyld Park. In addition to the fires burning east of Glide, the county is also threatened by smoke from the Sweet Creek Fire near Mapleton and the Holiday Farm Fire east of Eugene, and prior smoke from wildfires burning in northern California.
Level 1 means “Be Ready.” Being ready means having a plan, getting a kit together of necessary items and knowing where you might go if asked to evacuate. It does not mean evacuating immediately.
O’Dell said public safety officials are pleading with the public not to call 911 unless they have an actual emergency. 911 was getting inundated by phone calls Tuesday after the Level 1 alert was issued.
“Just to clarify: Level 1 does not mean you have to leave your home. It just means you should be ready to leave your home,” O’Dell said in a Facebook Live post.
Residents of homes from Susan Creek to Rock Creek east of Idleyld Park were ordered to evacuate Tuesday morning due to significant wildfire activity on the Umpqua National Forest. They were under a Level 3 “Go!” alert.
The Star Mountain Fire was estimated at 300 acres shortly before noon Tuesday.
One mile northwest of Glide, the French Creek Fire forced evacuations of homes in the North Bank Road, Single Tree and Rivershore Drive areas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Glide schools have been closed.
The Archie Creek Fire near Steamboat forced evacuations on Moore Hill Lane and of visitors to the Bogus Creek Campground in the Umpqua National Forest.
Hot, dry conditions combined with strong winds contributed to the spread of the fires. Temperatures were expected to reach 97 degrees in Roseburg Tuesday and 100 degrees Wednesday with low humidity.
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued an air quality hazard alert for central Douglas County due to the smoke from the fires. Smoke is very thick in Glide, but the bad air stretches from Glendale to Drain and includes Roseburg, Sutherlin, Elkton, Green, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville and Diamond Lake. It’s being enhanced by fires burning in Eastern Oregon.
Residents should remain indoors as much as possible, and that’s especially true for children and those with heart and lung conditions, according to the weather service.
(3) comments
Yes, lets go and create more fear and hysteria than what we already have right now with everything else going on in the world. The average person living in a non rural area is not in any danger of their house or neighborhood being destroyed by a forest fire.
Wow, really? I’m sure that anyone that lost everything due to the fire in Paradise, CA can prove your statement ignorant.
Lincoln City has been ordered to evacuate. Hwy 101 south through Newport is a parking lot.
