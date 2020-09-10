The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday it has authorized grants to assist with the costs of fighting the Archie Creek Fire that has burned more than 115,000 acres east of Glide.
Also Thursday, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Oregon, specifically mentioning Douglas County among the areas to receive federal assistance.
It’s a move that will allow FEMA to provide assistance for temporary housing for evacuees, as well as additional firefighting resources.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, who along with Oregon’s entire congressional delegation and the governor had urged the White House to declare an emergency, hailed the decision Thursday evening.
“Oregon is facing an unprecedented crisis, and this decision to declare an emergency comes not a moment too soon,” DeFazio said in a written statement. “With tens of thousands of Oregonians — who are already dealing with public health concerns and economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic —forced to evacuate their homes, it’s imperative that the state has the resources it needs to provide safe temporary housing for all who need it. I will continue to use every tool at my disposal to get Oregon the resources it needs to recover from this disaster.”
Earlier in the day Thursday, FEMA approved a request from Gov. Kate Brown to add the Archie Creek Fire to the list of fires across Oregon for which the agency is sending financial assistance.
“Having FEMA funding available to combat this unprecedented wildfire is invaluable for Douglas County,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in an email. “We sincerely appreciate the Trump Administration for making this happen so quickly.”
FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare said Thursday in a press release that the fires threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster, and he approved the state’s requests for Fire Management Assistance Grants.
Fire Management Assistance Grants are specifically used to fund firefighting efforts, and cover expenses for things like field camps, equipment repair, mobilization efforts, and tools and supplies.
FEMA said the state will also receive $1.9 million in Hazard Mitigation Grants, which will be used once the fires are over to mitigate wildfire hazards and related hazards such as floods or erosion.
Both the state and the county have declared a state of emergency due to the fires.
In their Wednesday letter to the president requesting the emergency declaration, Oregon’s congressional delegation emphasized the gravity of the crisis.
“Given the severity and speed in which these fires are spreading across the state, we urge you to expedite the declaration process to ensure that local communities have the resources they need to respond to and recover quickly from these devastating wildfires,” they wrote.
They wrote that Oregon is facing its worst drought in 30 years and that, combined with high winds and dry fuels, led to the level of the disaster.
DeFazio followed that up with a second letter Wednesday in which he requested help for his Southwest Oregon district including Douglas County.
“Severe wildfires are burning throughout my district,” he wrote. “Lane, Douglas, and Linn counties are particularly hard-hit, and other counties may soon face the same severe fire dangers. It is imperative that the federal government support these local communities with the resources they need.”
The number and scale of fires burning in Oregon right now are “unprecedented, and urgent action is necessary,” he said.
