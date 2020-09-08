At the North Umpqua Bible Fellowship at 1547 Wild River Drive in Glide, families who were fo…

Evacuation notices

Level 1 " Be Ready" — All residents in Douglas County.

Level 2 "Be Set" — Residents on North Bank Road, Single Tree Lane and Rivershore Drive only.

Level 3 "Go" — All residents between the Green Bridge on the east edge of Glide upriver to Klahanie Lane, just east of Idleyld Park. This includes all roads and residences in these areas; all of Lone Rock Road, South Lone Rock and Bar L Ranch Road; All residents from Idleyld Park as far east as Steamboat Creek.