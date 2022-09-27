More than two years after wildfires, including the Archie Creek Fire shown here on Sept. 10, 2020, swept across parts of western Oregon during one of the state’s most destructive wildfire seasons, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that 20 Oregon counties, including Douglas, will receive an additional $4.5 million to provide disaster-relief jobs, employment training and supportive services.
More than two years after wildfires swept across parts of western Oregon during one of the state’s most destructive wildfire seasons, the U.S. Department of Labor continues to support the area’s recovery.
On Monday, the agency announced that 20 Oregon counties, including Douglas, will receive an incremental award of $4.5 million to provide disaster-relief jobs, employment training and supportive services.
A news release said the department’s Employment and Training Administration, which awards the emergency National Dislocated Worker Grant, initially released $6.5 million to provide temporary employment for people to assist with clean-up and recovery in 2020.
With Monday’s announcement, the department has awarded $11 million for the project.
The latest award will enable the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission to deliver employment and training services and provide disaster recovery jobs for people in the 20 counties.
Eleven people in the state died in the 2020 fires that burned more than 1 million acres of land and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. In September 2020, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster declaration for the state, which made Oregon eligible to request the funding.
The release said Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels, by providing funding assistance to respond to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 and 1240 KQEN.
