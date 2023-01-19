200919-nrr-archiecreekfiretour-07 (copy)

The remains of a structure and car destroyed by the Archie Creek Fire east of Idleyld Park in mid-September 2020. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wednesday announced its second round of funding for 11 projects across the western United States to help better prepare communities against the threat of wildfires as part of the Wildfire Crisis Strategy.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

After nearly a decade of consistent, deadly wildfires across the United States, funds are being invested to stem the next disaster before it starts.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.