After nearly a decade of consistent, deadly wildfires across the United States, funds are being invested to stem the next disaster before it starts.
In the second year of a 10-year-plan to better protect communities and vital infrastructure from the next big wildfire, the United States Forest Service rolled out 11 new locations throughout the West where funds have been allocated to help prevent potential loss in the future, two of those locations in Oregon.
Wednesday's announcement was the second in a 10-year-plan Wildfire Crisis Strategy to help protect those communities most vulnerable to devastating wildfires, not only on National Forest lands but also other federal, state, Tribal and private lands.
The Wildfire Crisis Strategy was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in January 2022, 16 months after a series of wind-blown wildfires scorched more than 1 million acres in Oregon. Among those was the Archie Creek Fire, which burned close to 100,000 acres in the 24-hour period after the first report of flames early on the morning of Sept. 8, 2020.
“The negative impacts of today’s largest wildfires far outpace the scale of efforts to protect homes, communities and natural resources,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement announcing the Wildfire Crisis Strategy in January 2020. “Our experts expect the trend will only worsen with the effects of a changing climate, so working together toward common goals across boundaries and jurisdictions is essential to the future of these landscapes and the people who live there.”
Funding for 2023 via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, along with other sources, provided a total investment of $930 million to address an estimated 45 million acres.
Of 11 locations identified to receive funding for wildfire mitigation, two are located in Oregon: one million acres in the Mount Hood region and an estimated 10 million acres in the Klamath River Basin between Oregon and California.
Central Oregon — specifically the Bend, Sisters and Warm Springs area — was a part of the Forest Service's initial rollout in January 2022, with total funding through 2024 estimated at $41.3 million to minimize wildfire risk to one of the fastest growing population centers in Oregon. That project covers an estimated 2.6 million acres.
"We know from our science and models that people who live, work and raise their families in these communities around these forests, there are critical areas that need to be worked on," Vilsack said during a conference call Wednesday. "Should there be a fire, we're trying to minimize the risk to communities and their infrastructure.
“It is no longer a matter of if a wildfire will threaten many western communities in these landscapes, it is a matter of when,” Vilsack added in an accompanying media release. “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent. This is a crisis and President Biden is treating it as one. Today’s announcement will bring more than $490 million to 11 key landscapes across the western United States, and will be used to restore our national forests, including the restoration of resilient old-growth forest conditions.”
While the 10 projects announced in 2022 were spread through eight states, Wednesday's announcement had a larger focus on California, which has suffered through multiple consecutive summers of deadly wildfires, especially in the northern part of the state. Including the southern portion of the Klamath Basin and a shared project in the Sierra Nevada mountain range, five of the 11 landscapes identified were centered largely on the Golden State.
Vilsack said there are a number of factors that go into picking out and prioritizing which fire sheds should get to the front of the line. Of 250 landscapes identified as potentially troublesome to neighboring communities, 134 are in line over the 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy's current timeline.
The first two years of projects were announced in highly populated or fast-growing areas. The 10-year goal calls for treating up to 20 million acres on national forests and grasslands and up to 30 million acres on other federal, state, Tribal and private lands.
The Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 10 million acres — roughly twice the size of New Jersey — burned each year across the U.S. in 2015, 2017 and 2020.
“Doing this work in the right place, at the right time, and at the right scale, combined with the use of emergency authorities, will accelerate our planning, consultation, contracting, hiring and project work to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health and resilience,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a media release. “Collaboration with Tribes, communities and partners will remain a priority, and we will continue to use the best available science when carrying out this important work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.