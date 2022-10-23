GLIDE — Seattle-based timber company Weyerhaeuser sent representatives to Glide Saturday to donate 10,000 Douglas Fir seedlings to residents who lost trees on their land during the 2020 Archie Creek fire.
The company worked with local nonprofit organization Glide Revitalization to help Weyerhaeuser connect with Glide citizens who were most in need of the donated seedlings.
Kendall Melvin, executive director of Glide Revitalization, said the response from people in Glide was positive.
“People have been looking forward to getting the trees back onto the land they lost,” Melvin said.
Jeff Mehlschau, the team leader of the regeneration business for Weyerhaeuser, which distributes seedlings for replanting after timber harvests, said the company ended up donating 7,200 seedlings to 50-60 individuals from the community, with the remaining 2,800 seedlings being left with Glide Revitalization to distribute to larger landowners Monday.
“The team there was really, really successful,” Mehlschau said. “Everyone wanted it to succeed and it went over well.”
The donation comes just over two weeks after 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees in District 24 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union voted Oct. 7 to remain on strike after the company’s contract proposal was rejected by 90% of the workers.
According to the IAM-AW District 24 website, the workers, who are located in Oregon and Washington, began the strike on Sep. 13 because their most recent collective bargaining agreement included substandard wage increases, cuts to vacation, employees paying for healthcare premiums and no improvement on retirement — in the year of record-breaking profits for Weyerhaeuser.
The IAM-AW reported on their website Saturday that the union had reached a tentative agreement with Weyerhaeuser, and workers will vote on the proposed contact this upcoming week.
Mehlschau said the planning for the donation began months ago, and was unrelated to the ongoing strike.
“The primary goal is to turn black to green,” Mehlschau said. “… We’re interested in and we’re responsible for the communities that we operate in, and this is just our way of saying thank you, and we support you.”
Saturday’s donation was the second consecutive year Weyerhaeuser made a donation of seedlings to an Oregon community. Last year, seedlings were given to community members in Detroit.
“We originally thought last year would be a one-year thing, and then we got out and there’s still a need there. And so it’s something we’re all excited about,” Mehlschau said.
Kelli Long, a Glide resident who lost approximately 4 acres of trees in the Archie Creek Fire, received 100 seedlings as part of the donation — some for herself and her family, and some for her father-in-law.
“I think it’s a great step toward reestablishing what was lost,” Long said. “I hope more people come and take advantage of it. There was a lot of loss of private lands, forests and public lands. But planting trees is hard work, you know. Getting the trees is one thing, having the time and the energy and the mobility to plant them yourself is a different task.”
Brad Moehlmann, a regional forester working for Weyerhaeuser, said that planting the trees, especially for those without experience, can be a significant amount of work.
“A bag of 100 trees, someone that doesn’t do planting for a living, that could take half a day or more, up to a couple of days,” Moehlmann said.
Mehlschau said the company will work in the spring next year to look for another community that may benefit from the seedling donations.
“There was a lot of genuine thanks and appreciation that we were there. There were a lot of people that couldn’t believe they were getting free trees, or offering to pay for them,” Mehlschau said. “Seeing the look on their faces of appreciation, that’s worth it there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.