95 O'Shea Fire

The 95 O'Shea Fire south of Canyonville had burned an estimated 4-6 acres as of Friday morning, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association. The fire is burning east of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 95, but no freeway traffic interruptions are anticipated at this time.

 COURTESY OF DOUGLAS FIRE PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION

The Douglas Forest Protective Association and multiple other agencies are battling a wildfire that was spotted late Thursday between Interstate 5 and Canyon Creek Road south of Canyonville.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.