The 95 O'Shea Fire south of Canyonville had burned an estimated 4-6 acres as of Friday morning, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association. The fire is burning east of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near milepost 95, but no freeway traffic interruptions are anticipated at this time.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association and multiple other agencies are battling a wildfire that was spotted late Thursday between Interstate 5 and Canyon Creek Road south of Canyonville.
Initially estimated at 1/2 acre, the association reports Friday morning that the 95 O'Shea Fire is now an estimated 4-6 acres, burning east of the freeway's northbound lanes in heavy, dead and downed timber on steep terrain, limiting access for firefighters.
As of Friday morning, the fire was estimated to be 40% contained, 60% trailed and a hose line had been laid around the entire perimeter of the fire. No homes or structures are threatened and no closures to the northbound lanes of I5 are anticipated.
Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection District No. 4 and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided initial attack. Additional resources from neighboring districts and the Coos Fire Protection District have also responded.
The cause is under investigation, with the Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Land Management involvement.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
