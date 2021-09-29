Recent rains and cooler temperatures may be leading toward the end of the 2021 wildfire season in Douglas County.
Between 2-4 inches of rain — depending on elevation and location — have allowed firefighters to gain a significant upper hand on two large collections of fires.
Unlike the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, which burned 131,547 acres on largely private lands, the Devil's Knob Complex north of Tiller and the Rough Patch Complex and Jack Fire east of Glide burned primarily on Umpqua National Forest lands.
The Devil's Knob Complex, consisting of 43 lightning-caused fires north of Tiller, has burned a total of 70,109 acres. The largest of those fires, the Smith Fire, burned more than 49,000 acres, the largest of this summer's wildfires in Douglas County.
The Rough Patch Complex, which consists of 21 lightning-caused fires, has burned more than 50,000 acres, the largest of which was the Chaos Fire on the northern edge of the complex at 26,000-plus acres.
The Rough Patch Complex surrounded the season's first large fire, the Jack Fire, which started July 5 near the Apple Creek Campground east of Steamboat and has burned more than 24,000 acres, although its growth has been greatly stunted in the past month, largely because resources — air support, ground crews and industrial equipment — were readily available.
"With Archie, we had no crews available, but we had equipment that came in and started getting lines around stuff," Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesperson Kyle Reed said. "There was just so much going on across the West (in 2020) that we had a hard time getting resources. Industrial and landowners were our biggest resource, not so much the bodies as the equipment."
The Douglas Forest Protective Association has been busy on a nearly unprecedented level this season. Reed said his crews have responded to nearly 150 fires since the middle of April, ranging from 1/100th of an acre to the 5,000-acre Poole Creek Fire, which was part of the Skyline Ridge Complex, a group of lightning fires north of Canyonville.
Over the last 10 years, Reed said the DFPA responds to around 98 fires in a typical season.
"It's not just because it's been dry this winter, it's just a compounding effect," Reed said. "You throw a couple of years of drought in and it becomes compounding."
But as rains continue to reach the Umpqua Basin, accompanied by lower overnight temperatures and higher humidities, the worst of the 2021 fire season may be in the past.
"Things are much better than they were a couple of weeks ago," Reed said. "I don't really anticipate any more large events, necessarily."
