GLENDALE — Douglas Forest Protective Association is mopping up a wildland fire about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road.
Crews worked through the night to knock down the fire, stop the spread and start mop up. At 9 a.m. Thursday, the fire was estimated to be about eight acres.
“Due to lack of cell connectivity in the area, a hand drawn perimeter map will be calculated to determine accuracy,” DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pope said.
The agency said the fire was human caused and is under investigation.
By 6 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was estimate between three and five acres in size. DFPA was using three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer and a five-person crew.
“Helicopter bucket drops are making sufficient progress knocking the fire down,” Pope said at the time.
The air attack was grounded by 9 p.m. and additional resources helped fight the fire at night.
According to DFPA, the fire is located on private timberland and not a threat to structures or homes.
Crews will continue an aggressive attack and updates will be provided as they become available.
Elsewhere in the county, firefighters continue to take on wildland fires in the Umpqua National Forest, which were caused by lightning.
The Windigo Fire, 20 miles southwest of La Pine, is just over 1,000 acres in size and 99% contained. The Potter Fire, eight miles northeast of Toketee Lake, is 629 acres and 96% contained. The Camel Hump Fire, six miles southwest of Potter Mountain, is about six acres and 100% contained. The Big Swamp Fire, six and a half miles north of Lemolo Lake, is 110 acres and 97% contained.
The Incident Management Team said Thursday would see near critical fire weather with high temperatures and variable winds. A fire watch has been issued for Friday in the areas east of the Windigo Fire, although precipitation may come in the higher elevations by Friday evening.
Crews would like to remind people to drive safely during Labor Day weekend as they share roads with wildland fire crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.