The REACH Air Medical helicopter carrying fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport on Wednesday. Hagan, a 27-year-old from Toivola, Michigan, was critically injured after being struck by a tree while assigned to fight the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge.

A wildland firefighter working with a Hotshot crew out of Craig, Colorado, died Wednesday after being struck by a falling tree while working on the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge.

