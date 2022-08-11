The REACH Air Medical helicopter carrying fallen wildland firefighter Collin Hagan arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport on Wednesday. Hagan, a 27-year-old from Toivola, Michigan, was critically injured after being struck by a tree while assigned to fight the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge.
A wildland firefighter working with a Hotshot crew out of Craig, Colorado, died Wednesday after being struck by a falling tree while working on the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge.
The Big Swamp Fire, which had grown to 117 acres as of Thursday morning, is located between the larger Windigo Fire northeast of Lemolo Reservoir and the Potter Fire burning northeast of Toketee.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, confirmed the death of 27-year-old Collin Hagan, who was assigned to the Big Swamp Fire as part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots.
Hagan, of Toivola, Michigan, was reportedly struck by a tree and died from his injuries despite the efforts of Emergency Medical Service workers assigned to the fire.
"It is a sad day in public safety," Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in a media release Thursday morning. "On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, coworkers and all who knew this brave young man."
Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH air ambulance were both dispatched to the scene. REACH transported Hagan's body to Roseburg Regional Airport, where firefighters from BLM, USFS, Roseburg Fire and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 stood to honor Hagan before providing an honor escort to an area funeral home.
“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.