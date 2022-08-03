The Windigo Fire burned an estimated 978 acres as of Wednesday morning.
The fire, 10 miles northeast of Lemolo Lake, was first discovered Saturday and a recent estimate had the first close to 1,200 acres, but members of a command team were able to get a more accurate estimate after a flight over the fire area Tuesday evening.
Northwest Interagency Management Team 6 arrived Tuesday to help manage firefighting efforts on both the Windigo Fire and the nearby Potter Fire, which had burned 97 acres on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest.
Both fires are located in Douglas County, with the Windigo Fire burning very near the Douglas-Klamath county line.
A total of 300 firefighters and equipment operators are assigned to the two blazes, which are reportedly moving downhill on opposite sides of Potter Mountain. In addition to ground efforts, air suppression is also being utilized.
Fire managers are expecting improved firefighting conditions in the coming days with higher overnight humidities and lowering daily high temperatures. A National Weather Service red flag morning which had been in effect since Saturday was lifted Tuesday night. There was a chance of isolated thunderstorms and showers Wednesday.
The Windigo Fire is estimated to be contained by Oct. 1, while the Potter Fire could take until Oct. 30 for crews to gain full containment.
Approximately 50 lightning strikes were recorded in the Umpqua National Forest on Tuesday night, with six smoke reports and one confirmed fire in the Tiller area that was extinguished by the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
The area surrounding Lemolo Reservoir was struck by lightning over the weekend and several fires ignited in the area. Nine of the fires have been fully contained and five are controlled. Forebay One Fire is 100% lined and all are managed under a full suppression strategy.
