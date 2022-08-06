The growth of the 1,046-acre Windigo Fire and the 167-acre Potter Fire remained minimal Friday, according to a report issued Saturday by Northwest Incident Management Team 6.
Firefighters used a combination of arial flame retardant and water bucket drops on Friday throughout the perimeter of the Windigo Fire to limit its spread. The fire remains at 5% containment, and crews estimate that the fire will be fully lined over the next few days.
The Potter Fire is not contained and continues to move downslope. There are currently 428 firefighters working on the two fires.
Weather in the area remains hot and dry, with forecasts of the area predicting temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s Sunday and Monday, with low humidity ranging between 15 to 25%.
Firefighters are concerned that the weather combined with potential lighting storms has a possibility to affect the fires.
The two fires, which have been burning in the Umpqua National Forest for the past week, were both ignited by lighting strikes.
Over the next 72 hours, forest service agents in the Umpqua National Forest and Willamette National Forest say the fires will be resistant to control due to the increasing temperature over the weekend. Beyond that point, they believe the fires have the potential to move southeast.
Crews are also managing multiple smaller fires, such as the 37-acre Big Swamp Fire and the 5-acre Shelter Fire.
