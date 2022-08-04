Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Protection District responded to a fire in an active logging operation near the 2000-block of Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Protection District responded to a fire in an active logging operation in Idleyld Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Courtesy of DFPA
Courtesy of DFPA
The Windigo Fire northeast of Lemolo Lake grew to nearly 1,100 acres Wednesday, the Northwest Interagency Management Team 6 said Thursday morning.
Although a cause of the fire is classified as "undetermined," the fire on Windigo Pass is in the area of several other smaller fires which the Umpqua National Forest has said were caused by an electrical storm which passed through the region over the weekend.
Fire crews are focusing their suppression efforts on the northern and southern edges of the fire. Weather data shows that the fire is expected to crawl to the east into Klamath County over the coming days as temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees in the area and winds could gust up to 20 mph by Saturday, which make spot fires an added concern.
Firefighters continue to respond to several fires in and around Douglas County.
Potter Fire
Approximately 10 miles to the west, the Potter Fire has grown to 125 acres, with 46 personnel assigned and more expected. The Potter Fire is facing many of the same weather conditions as Windigo, but crews currently are attempting to scout areas to cut indirect fire lines rather than take an aggressive attack from the ground.
Air resources, based at the Toketee air strip, are available for both fires, but may see a delay in operations Thursday due to heavy morning clouds.
McComas Creek Fire
Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Protection District responded to a fire in an active logging operation near the 2000-block of Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The 1/4-acre fire was knocked down by 5:26 p.m. with the assistance of a Type 2 helicopter. A logging crew assisted with the mop up and by 6:40 p.m. the process was 40% completed.
Other fires in Umpqua National Forest
Lightning continues to strike in the Umpqua National Forest, 20 fire starts were detected between July 30 and Wednesday. As of Wednesday, nine fires were fully staffed, 11 were fully contained, four were controlled and two were called out.
Most fires were less than an acre in size, the following were larger:
Forebay One had burned about three acres and was 50% contained.
Dorothy Creek was a three acre-fire.
Fire #269 was an emerging incident around three acres in size.
