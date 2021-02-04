Streams in the North Umpqua watershed would receive new protections along segments that flow through federal lands under new legislation proposed by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
Wyden said in a press release Wednesday the River Democracy Act would add nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams across the state to the Wild and Scenic Rivers system.
Currently, the state has 2,173 miles of waterways designated in the Wild and Scenic River system.
The river and stream sections included in the newly proposed legislation were among 15,000 nominated places submitted by 2,500 Oregon residents.
“Rivers and streams are Oregon’s lifeblood, providing clean drinking water for our families, sustaining our thriving outdoor recreation economy, and nurturing the quality of life that brings new investments, businesses and jobs to our state,” Wyden said.
“Oregonians made it loud and clear: they cherish Oregon’s rivers and want them protected for generations to come,” he said.
The legislation would allow land management agencies to do stream and forest restoration work and enhance habitat for native fish.
It would also prevent most new mining along the rivers and streams, and expand the corridor alongside the waterways from a quarter mile on each side to a half mile on each side.
It would require federal land managers to create plans to prevent wildfire risks along the river corridors and to restore forests and water quality after wildfires.
Private lands, water rights and existing permits on federal lands would not be impacted by the legislation.
The legislation also encourages land managers to develop plans for managing the waterways in collaboration with Native American tribes and ensure that the tribes have a voice in how rivers are managed.
Dan Courtney, chair of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, said in a press release the tribe has lived on the land and fished the waters since time immemorial.
“Our people have suffered through Removal, Termination and finally restored to manage our forests once again,” he said.
“We applaud Senator Wyden for including elements of management in his Wild and Scenic legislation that consider the sobering risks that wildfire poses to our river corridors. Careful management around our rivers is necessary to maintain good drinking water, healthy fish runs and the beauty that our rivers offer to us and our guests,” he said.
The Native Fish Society said in a separate press release that the iconic North Umpqua River and its tributaries are home to some of Oregon’s best runs of chinook and coho salmon, steelhead, cutthroat trout and lamprey. New stream designations will help to protect those fish for future generations of anglers, it said.
The Native Fish Society also said the River Democracy Act is especially important during the pandemic because Oregonians have turned to public lands and rivers for the restorative value of nature.
It also said millions of Oregon residents rely on Oregon’s rivers and streams for clean drinking water for their families, farms, and businesses.
“We are blessed to have these Rivers here in Oregon and all that they do for us,” said WWII Veteran and Steamboat Inn founder Frank Moore in a press release. “Let us not take them for granted. We are also blessed to have Senator Ron Wyden with his wisdom to stand up for our rivers. I support his effort to add rivers to be included as Wild and Scenic Rivers in Oregon. The river is part of me and I am part of the river.’’
Jeffrey J. Dose, retired fisheries biologist and former fisheries program manager for the Umpqua National Forest, said in a press release that one of the primary reasons he chose to live and practice his profession in Southwest Oregon was the incredible diversity and productivity of its rivers and streams.
“Designation as a federal Wild and Scenic River will further conserve, protect, and restore the many outstanding values that they feature,” he said.
(3) comments
On a somewhat related issue: "Eight Democratic lawmakers called Tuesday for an investigation into “potential scientific meddling” by the Trump administration in its rule to remove critical habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl in the Pacific Northwest." source: https://www.yahoo.com/news/democrats-urge-investigation-removal-owl-234033478.html
Anyone happen to see Boice around our White House capturing Trump's ear on this environmental issue?
What a bunch of pap....just how do they expect to stop wildfires? Unless you're willing to keep the forests free of underbrush and debris, these devastating fires will always be an issue.
Isn't the issue of fires the same issue that has been around since before mankind? Forests have always had fires, long before us people were around to create them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.