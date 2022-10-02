With a record blacktail buck to his name, Skyler Firestone has set the bar high for his hunting partners: Eric Firestone, his father, and Landon, his brother.
The trio are eager to search the mountains and woods of the Coast Range for another big buck when the Western Oregon blacktail deer hunting season opens for rifle hunters Oct. 1. Several weeks later when the Coast Range elk hunting season opens, they will turn their focus to the pursuit of a bull elk.
While the family’s confidence is high in anticipation of the upcoming hunting season, Skyler has been reminded more than once that the buck he tagged back in 2020 could be a once-in-a-lifetime animal for him. Record wildlife are hard to find and then to tag, but Skyler was fortunate, especially considering it was his first year of hunting. Skyler was 11 during that season so through a mentorship program, he was hunting on his father’s tag.
His reaction to the buck on the eventful October morning was memorable.
“Mom, I got a horse with horns.”
In a voice filled with excitement, those were the first words Skyler said to his mother, Precious Firestone, in a phone call to her after shooting and tagging his first blacktail buck.
The animal wasn’t quite the size of a horse, but it turned out to be an Oregon state youth record for Western Oregon 3-point blacktail bucks taken with a rifle. The rack might look like a 4 by 4, but is officially scored as a 3 by 4 because the far point on the left-hand side is abnormal.
“To hear his excitement, to hear that, was pretty cool,” Precious Firestone said of her son’s opening statement about his hunting success.
Skyler had the buck’s antlers measured at the outdoor and sportsman’s recreation show in Roseburg earlier this year and the official Boone & Crockett score of 129 4/8 easily topped the previous youth record of 121 3/8. In the overall adult class, Skyler’s buck is sixth.
“That’s probably a buck of a lifetime, a beautiful buck,” said David Morris, the author of the Record Book for Oregon’s Big Game Animals.
Because of Covid restrictions there was no outdoor show in Roseburg in 2021 so Skyler waited until this year to have the rack scored. Despite being somewhat of a quiet person, the record score brought a wide smile to his face.
On the morning of the eventful hunt, Eric Firestone’s plan was to make a short 15-minute loop walk with Skyler in the Waggoner Creek drainage of the Coast Range a few miles from Elkton and then have his two sons at school on time in Elkton.
While son Landon, 8, stayed with the parked rig, Eric and Skyler started their walk on an overgrown logging road at daybreak with Eric carrying the rifle, as required by the mentorship program, and Skyler carrying shooting sticks. Skyler saw the deer first. A small buck bounded across the road in front of the hunters. Eric used a bleat call in hopes of stopping that buck, but instead it enticed a big buck to step out of the trees and into a small opening, standing still and broadside.
Eric handed the rifle to his son.
“I was nervous at first because I’d never shot one before,” Skyler said of his thoughts in those few seconds. “Dad told me to shoot it. He had binoculars on it and told me it was the biggest blacktail buck he’d ever seen.”
With that information adding to the pressure, Skyler pulled back from looking through his rifle’s scope.
“I had to refocus,” he said.
The buck remained still, giving Skyler the few seconds he needed to take aim on the animal’s front shoulder and pull the trigger. The buck dropped in its tracks.
“He was pretty excited,” Eric said of his son. “I was excited too. We high fived and hugged each other. We knew it was a really big deer.
“He was excited and wanted to call mom,” Eric added.
“I thought it was huge, I thought it was the size of a horse,” Skyler recalled of his call to his mother.
After the excitement eased a bit and photos were taken, Eric and Skyler worked together to drag the buck to their pickup. They got it loaded in the back, then drove to Grandpa Tim Shepherd’s house and barn where the three worked to gut and skin the animal.
Eric had his two sons to school in Elkton at 9 o’clock.
Skyler told his friends at school about his successful morning hunt and “they thought that was really cool.”
The cape, head and rack were taken to Patterson’s Taxidermy in Roseburg for mounting. Dave Patterson told the family the buck would make the Oregon record book.
“That was neat to hear,” Precious said.
The buck and its score will be listed in the updated 2023 Oregon Big Game Record Book.
“That big buck fed us through the winter,” Eric said. “And Skyler still gives me a really hard time because the 4-point I took (in a past year) fits inside his antlers.”
Precious, who is happy to have the meat, admits she doesn’t like to kill animals herself, “but I love that our kids are involved in hunting.”
Skyler, now 13 and an eighth grader this fall, is looking forward to another blacktail hunting season and to a first season of hunting bull elk in the Tioga Unit of the Coast Range. Landon, 10, will also be hunting for a buck on a parent’s tag through the mentorship program.
“Skyler has set the bar really high for Landon who wants to get a big one like his brother,” Eric said.
“I enjoy the walks, seeing the different animals and getting to shoot,” Skyler said of the hunting experience.
When not in the woods, Skyler is a member of the Elkton Wranglers 4-H Club and raises lambs, and he maintains two bee hives, competes in football and track and field, and is a member of the Elkton Bible Baptist Youth Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.