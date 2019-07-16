A Eugene man was sentenced Tuesday to 110 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release for robbing a Roseburg bank and three others in the Pacific Northwest over a four-week period. He stole more than $10,000 from the banks, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.
Dannie Kay Alston, 67, pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to the four bank robberies, spanning from Aug. 7 to Sept. 9 of 2017.
Alston robbed the First Interstate Bank in Roseburg Sept. 9 and collected $3,441, as well as banks in Medford, Salem, and Vancouver.
Alston tried to conceal his identity by wearing sunglasses and a ball or ski cap when he robbed the banks, according to the Oregon Department of Justice. He communicated with bank tellers through handwritten notes or signs.
Witnesses identified Alston’s gateway vehicle at his last robbery in Roseburg, leading to his arrest by the Oregon State Police.
Police searched Alston and his vehicle, finding the note used in the robbery, a starter’s pistol loaded with caps, a Taser, a pair of sunglasses, a wig and $3,441 in cash.
Alston is a career offender with a criminal history spanning five decades and four states, police said. He has previous burglary convictions in California and Texas, robbery convictions in California, Florida and Oregon, as well as assault, theft and narcotics convictions.
District Court Judge Michael McShane ordered Alston to pay $11,748 in restitution at the sentencing.
This case was investigated by the FBI, Clark County Washington Sheriff's Office, Medford Police Department, Oregon State Police and Roseburg Police Department. It was prosecuted by Pamela Paaso, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods — the centerpiece of the DOJ violent crime reduction efforts.
A repeat offender should have got a lot more time than that. So he gets a little over 2 1/2 years for each bank teller he robbed.
