Roseburg High School senior Eva McMillan was selected Tuesday night as the Roseburg High School Foundation’s Future First Citizen during a ceremony at the high school’s Rose Theater.
McMillan, 18, was selected as the winner among five finalists.
A drum major in marching bands through middle and high school, McMillan’s goal is to pursue a degree in architecture. Her quest is to help develop low-income housing for those in need. Cornell University and UCLA are among the schools she is considering after high school.
By receiving the honor, McMillan will be gifted a $10,000 scholarship while the other four finalists — Aiyana Brown, Marin Gray, Charles Anderson and Eliza Eckman — will each receive $4,000 scholarships from the RHS Foundation.
“We are all close friends, so no matter what, it would have been amazing for either of us,” McMillan said.
McMillan dreams of being able to develop housing options to make having a home an option for low-income families.
“Housing is very important to me,” McMillan said. “I think there are many solutions, but they’re too expensive and it closes out opportunities.”
RHS Foundation President Brian Prawitz presided over the evening’s ceremony, and was most thankful that this year’s honors could be held in person.
“It’s nice to not be on Facebook Live,” Prawitz joked during his opening comments. “Tonight there’s no troll talking about something stuck in my teeth.”
Among the four other finalists was Anderson, a three-sport athlete in soccer, swimming and track, who is planning to attend Utah State University with eyes on a degree in business administration.
Aiyana Brown lost both of her parents before her 18th birthday. She also lost her older brother to suicide three years ago.
“I hope that my being here can serve as some inspiration to future students,” Brown said in a video presentation shown as part of the ceremony.
Eliza Eckman was also a finalist. She plans to attend Oregon State University to pursue a degree in biology and ecology.
Marin Gray, the fifth of the finalists, expressed her respect of RHS Principal Jill Weber while discussing her pursuit of a career in public education administration.
A number of other scholarships were handed out prior to the “main event.” Foundation scholarships of $1,000 were awarded to Anna Willis, Eckman, Preston Smith, Brian Powell and Carter Dryden, with a $600 grant awarded to Josiah Vincent and $500 scholarships going to Emily Hundley, McMillan, Alexis Reneau, Charis Sensabaugh and Tucker Thompson.
Among other scholarships awarded Tuesday night:
- Cameron Six received the Beal Family Scholarship worth $1,500
- Jonah Hibbert received the Ross Hanson Memorial Scholarship worth $1,000
- Logan Klopfenstein received the Class of 1965 scholarship worth $1,200
- Logan Bishop received the State Farm scholarship, awarded every other year, worth $1,500
- Brown received the Forever RHS Indian scholarship worth $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.