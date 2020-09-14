Evacuation levels along the western flank of the Archie Creek Fire were lowered Monday evening for some neighborhoods.
In Glide, Bar L Ranch Road, Terrace Drive and Upper Terrace Drive were downgraded to a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation level. To the north, Nonpareil Road from Plat K to Banks Creek Road — including all side roads — were lowered from Level 2 to Level 1 "Be Ready" status.
The area between Banks Creek Road and Hinkle Creek Road remained at a Level 3 "Go!" status.
The updated evacuation levels were provided at 7 p.m. Monday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.