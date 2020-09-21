Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell said Sunday afternoon that several evacuation orders relating to the Archie Creek Fire had been lowered or lifted entirely.
In a video posted to the DCSO's Facebook page, O'Dell said that two specific areas in Glide were no longer under an evacuation order. Those areas are on Little River Road from Highway 138 East to the intersection with Buckhorn Road, and on Highway 138 East through Glide from Little River Road to Idleyld Park.
O'Dell stressed that while those residents are no longer under an evacuation order, they should remain in a "level of preparedness."
Residents east of Idleyld Park up to Susan Creek, including Rock Creek Road and other side roads, remain under a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation order.
Near Archie's northwest flank east of Sutherlin, residents living from Banks Creek to the end of Nonpareil Road are now at a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation level.
Residents in the Diamond Lake area remain on a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order.
An interactive map of all evacuation orders as a result of the Archie Creek and Thielsen fires can be found at: www.dcso.com/evacuations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.