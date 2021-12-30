Warm cheese burritos and other options greeted students on Wednesday, marking the last but busiest day of the Lunchbox Express program during this winter break.
Now in its eighth year, the Lunchbox Express program continues to deliver free meals to youth across Roseburg from its mini-school bus decorated with stickers of smiling fruits and vegetables.
What began as a summer break program has since expanded to serve students during winter and spring breaks.
For Kyle Micken, director of nutrition services for Roseburg Public Schools, continuing this program every break is essential to the community who needs it — regardless of rain or shine. When someone couldn’t make it on Tuesday for a shift, Micken jumped behind the wheel despite the weather conditions to make route deliveries.
“It was important that we still got out there and offered it,” Micken said.
While heavy snowfall over the weekend caused the program’s staff to put the brakes on deliveries Monday, Micken said people still continued coming out in large numbers the following days.
This turnout, he said, seems to be higher than previous years due to current economic conditions, among other factors. On Wednesday, its last day of service, the Lunchbox Express saw its highest turnout with about 60 people coming by.
Despite needing to leave locations to prepare more meals for the large volume of people, anyone 18 years and younger walked away with either a cold or hot meal.
“There’s genuine admiration and respect for what we’re doing from the kids,” Micken said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
