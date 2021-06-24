Roseburg is predicted to reach a high temperature of 110 degrees Sunday, which would break a 75-year-old weather record for the warmest day ever.
Sunday’s forecast is part of an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service from Saturday morning through Tuesday night for Douglas County, southwest Oregon and portions of northern California.
The previous record for the warmest day ever is 109 degrees temperature record set on July 20, 1946.
The warning calls for extreme heat, leading to heat-related illnesses — especially for those who work outside.
Suzanne Hurt, spokesperson for the City of Roseburg, said anybody is welcome to cool off 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Roseburg Public Library. Masks are required but there is no capacity limit. Saturday’s high is predicted to reach 103 around 4 p.m..
The spike in temperature comes from a combination of high air pressure over the Pacific Northwest and warm air moving up from the Southwest. High air pressure causes air to become hotter and dryer as it sinks.
With the high temperatures, children and the elderly are also at greater risk, said Dan Weygand, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Medford.
“Stay in air conditioning as much as possible, avoid extraneous activity, drink plenty of water, and wear light clothing,” Weygand said.
For anyone spending time outside, whether on the water to cool down or outside for work, it is important to look out for signs of heat exhaustion, Weygand said. Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, headache, nausea, muscle cramps and fatigue.
“Stay out of the heat as much as possible,” Weygand said.
This consideration extends to pets as well. Before leaving the door with a pet for a walk, feel the temperature of the asphalt with your hand. Asphalt temperatures can be 40 to 60 degrees hotter than the surrounding air and can cause serious burns for animals.
Get pets outside early in the morning or late in the evening for walks and stick to dirt and grass paths.
(3) comments
Here is a nice explainer re heat waves, etc:
https://www.vox.com/22538401/heat-wave-record-temperature-extreme-climate-change-drought
It's here, it's there, it's nearly everywhere. It's, it's, it's, uh, global.
Also, warm.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/06/24/june-heat-wave-europe-russia/
Hi, Madison!
"Get pets outside early in the morning or late in the evening for walks and stick to dirt and grass paths."
Well, actually, later in the day, on asphalt, one is far more likely to stick.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.