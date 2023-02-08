All children in public schools will need to be up-to-date on their vaccinations as the annual Exclusion Day is Feb. 15.
Students are not required to have a COVID-19 vaccination unless specifically required by the programs or their healthcare provider and the child is within 2-17 months.
“There is no state requirement for COVID-19 vaccination for students in Oregon schools,” said Erica Heartquist, Oregon Health Authority public health division spokesperson. “Teachers and staff are required to have COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon schools, or an approved or accepted medical or religious exception.”
Required vaccinations as per the Oregon Health Authority are:
For a child of 18 months entering preschool, childcare or Head Start: four diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (DTaP), three polio, one chickenpox, one measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), Hepatitis B and A and three or four and Hib vaccine shots.
Kindergarten through sixth grade requirements: five DTaP, four polio, one chickenpox, two MMR, three Hepatitis B and two Hepatitis A vaccines.
Grades seven through 12 require a single Tdap vaccine for older children.
“The health and safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority. Oregon has had standard immunization requirements in place for many years,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “You can learn about the requirements and view vaccine data on the Oregon Health Authority’s website. This website also explains the exemption process for standard vaccination requirements.”
At all ages and grades, the number of doses required varies by a child’s age and how long ago they were vaccinated.
“We work closely with families to ensure students meet these requirements and rarely have to exclude a student for this reason,” said Cordon. “Families and guardians must complete the requirements by Feb. 15, also known as Exclusion Day, when children who are not up-to-date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility.”
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, more than 90% of students in Douglas County are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.