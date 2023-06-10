A line of families gathered at the Roseburg Regional Airport Saturday morning to get a chance to fly above the Umpqua Valley during a Young Eagles Day, hosted by the local chapter 495 of the Experimental Airport Association.
The Young Eagles Day allows youth ages 8-17, along with their families, to fly on small two- or four-seater aircraft and learn about aviation in the process.
“We’re kind of paying it forward,” said Mark Ralston, the treasurer of local chapter 495 of the EAA. “When we were kids, we were given rides and it gathered enthusiasm. For me, that’s what it’s all about, making sure the next generation has the opportunity.”
Over the course of the event, dozens of children took to the skies over Roseburg, some riding in a plane for the first time. Kolton Rigleman, 8, rode his first flight with EAA member Wayne Boyter. Another 8-year-old, Dillon Hiner, rode on his first flight alongside his mother Ashley Hiner in a plane flown by Douglas County Commissioner and EAA member Chris Boice.
“It’s a very unique experience that not everybody has,” Boice said. “It’s sort of a gateway experience to open their eyes to what’s possible.”
Members of the EAA say that the airline industry is currently facing a shortage of pilots and that, by introducing flight to children at a young age, they hope to stoke the interests in a career that is in dire need of more qualified employees.
“It’s the next generation,” said Dennis Rose, the president of chapter 495 of the EAA. “We’re all getting older. Airlines are shorter on pilots, because they didn’t think ahead, so the EAA has been doing this program for 20 years. It’s a lot of fun for us to see the lights turn on in the kids.”
Dillon loved his flight. When asked how much he liked it, a beaming smile and a thumbs up was all he needed to say.
“Honestly, his mind was blown,” said his mother. “You could tell by his facial expressions.”
Dillion said his favorite part of his first flight was the clouds in the sky.
“It’s a wonderful experience to see the look on a kids face after they’ve gone flying, especially for the first time,” said Joe Messinger, a longtime member of the EAA. “They see their world from an entirely different perspective. It’s all spread out in front of them.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
