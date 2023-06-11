Alaska is a bucket list destination for many travelers and summer is the most popular time to travel there. If you’re considering a land-based trip to the Frontier State, here are some special events and experiences to check out.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Alaska Railroad, so it’s a great time to take a ride on all or part of the main line, which stretches 470 miles from Seward to Fairbanks.
The railroad is offering a 12-night Centennial Special package that includes a tour of Denali National Park, a glacier and wildlife cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park and tickets to the Anchorage Museum, where an exhibit celebrates the centennial. A Gold Spike Commemoration will take place July 15 at the Alaska Railroad Depot in Nenana, about an hour from Fairbanks.
The White Pass and Yukon Railroad, born in the Klondike Gold Rush, is also marking a milestone this year, its 125th anniversary. Routes include the Bennett Scenic Journey, an eight-hour roundtrip between Skagway, Alaska, and Carcross, in Canada’s Yukon Territory. You can also take a shorter White Pass Summit Excursion that lasts about three hours.
A new Totem Pole Trail in Juneau, Alaska’s capital, recognizes the state’s Native peoples. In April, the first 12 of 30 planned totems, representing different clans and tribes, were unveiled by the Sealaska Heritage Institute, a nonprofit that promotes cross-cultural understanding.
Native artists and master carvers created the totems, which will eventually run from the downtown waterfront to Heritage Square. Each one features a storyboard with background about the work.
Seward, a port city in southern Alaska, holds a big Fourth of July celebration every year, with events that include a boat parade, fireworks and the Mount Marathon Race, a grueling 1½-mile run up and down the majestic peak.
For a more leisurely activity, you can spend the day strolling through downtown, looking for some of the more than 30 murals that dot the city, each one depicting historical figures, local events and landscapes that celebrate the beauty and spirit of Alaska.
Salmonfest is a summertime tradition that celebrates Alaska’s iconic fish and efforts to protect breathtaking Bristol Bay, home to the world’s largest salmon fishery. This year, the festival takes place from Aug. 4-6 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds, about 40 minutes north of Homer.
The lineup includes more than 60 bands performing across four stages, Alaska’s top food, brews and art, a science symposium and children’s activities.
This year’s Alaska State Fair will be held from Aug. 18 to Sept. 4 at the State Fairgrounds in Palmer, about an hour north of Anchorage. You’ll find all of the traditional state fair activities, like carnival rides, food, concerts and cultural events, in addition to vendors selling uniquely Alaskan items and the state’s record-setting giant vegetables, nurtured to their massive size by almost 20 hours of daily sunshine in the summer.
