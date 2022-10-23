Douglas County is synonymous with outdoor recreation, which is in large part due to the Umpqua National Forest.
The Umpqua National Forest has been a place where people hunt, gather, work and play for centuries — starting with the Umpqua, Southern Molala, Yoncalla and Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians who lived here before Mount Mazama erupted to form Crater Lake nearly 7,000 years ago.
With nearly a million acres of forest, rivers, trails, wildflowers, mountains and wildlife there’s enough to entertain explorers of all ages.
The land was federally recognized and became the Umpqua National Forest in 1907, which helped preserve it for today’s generation and generations to come.
The Umpqua National Forest spans over Douglas, Lane and Jackson counties and has four ranger stations where people can learn more about the specific regions in the forest and apply for permits.
So here are just a few things that people can see in the vast expanse that is the Umpqua National Forest. The only thing the rangers ask is that you leave no trace — bring back what you pack in, leave natural objects as you find them and minimize the impact of campfires.
CAMPINGThere are 40 campground in the Umpqua National Forest, which provide a range of settings and experiences. Several have group camping sites and some sites are more primitive than others. There are also four historic cabins and lookout towers available to rent for getaways.
Dispersed camping is also allowed in the forest, for those who like to get away from developed campgrounds or are hiking through.
FORAGINGMany of the things growing in the forest aren’t just for wildlife to snack on, but can be consumed by people too.
People will need a permit to forage mushrooms. Morels and oyster mushrooms grow in the spring, while chanterelles, king bolete, matsutake and puffballs grow in the fall. Many of the mushrooms are edible, but there are some that are poisonous and fatal. It is important to know the difference — or pick with someone who does.
Fiddleheads, wood sorrel, dandelions, Jerusalem artichokes and miner’s lettuce can be found in the Umpqua National Forest, as well as salmon berries, wild strawberries, blackberries and marion berries.
In addition to permits for mushrooms, there are also permits for firewood, Christmas trees, evergreen boughs, beargrass, cones and prince’s pine available at the ranger stations.
WALKING/HIKING
The North Umpqua Trail is often called the backbone of the Umpqua National Forest as it provides 79 miles of hiking trails from Swiftwater Park to Maidu Lake. The trail is broken up in 12 sections of varying lengths.
For those not willing to walk such long distances, the Umpqua National Forest is home to 530 trails.
The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail also goes through the Umpqua National Forest for 30 miles. People can call any of the ranger stations for trail recommendations and to see what trails are open.
MOUNTAIN/ROCK CLIMBINGMt. Thielsen and Mt. Bailey offer mountain climbing opportunities, but for those looking for even more of a challenge there are several rock climbing opportunities as well.
Acker Rock is located near Tiller and features two of Oregon’s longest climbing routes and the second longest rappel at 600 feet. The rock is a quartz latite volcanic plug, meaning there is some quartz within the rock giving it a great texture for climbing.
The Honeycombs, six miles east of Glide, are also great for rock climbers and further up the river people can find Old Man Rock, Old Woman Rock, Dome Rock, Medicine Rock, Eagle Rock and Rattlesnake Rock.
Along the Little River Highway there are the Youtlkit Pillars, which have great climbing surfaces.
BIKINGThe North Umpqua Trail is open to mountain bikers and offers an experience like none other. It is an IMBA Epic trail system that goes through the Umpqua National Forest for 79 miles.
There are plenty of campgrounds and pit-stops to make along the trail that has more than 4,000 feet in ascension and nearly 8,000 feet in descension if riding from east to west — the recommended route.
The trail is advanced and best in spring, summer or fall.
For families or less advanced riders there’s a trail around Diamond Lake, and bikes available for rent at the Diamond Lake Lodge.
DRIVINGThe North Umpqua segment of the Rogue-Umpqua National Scenic Byway offers drivers an unforgettable route to Crate Lake National Park. The road follows the North Umpqua River for 40 miles.
The byway enters the High Cascades were new forests are growing along impressive geological formations and offer lots of views of the waterfalls found just along the highway.
Crater Lake is Oregon’s only National Park and although not a part of the Umpqua National Forest, it’s a wonderful destination at the end of a beautiful drive.
OHVAll-terrain vehicles are allowed in some parts of the Umpqua National Forest. There are several easy to more difficult trails for Class I and III ATVs in the Diamond Lake Ranger District. Information and maps can be found at the ranger district office at 2020 Toketee Ranger Station Road in Toketee Village.
The North Umpqua Ranger Station will have maps and information for more difficult trails for Class III ATVs at its location at 18782 North Umpqua Highway in Glide.
The trails are open year-round, but are best in spring and fall. The trails can get dusty in the summer and may close due to fire restrictions or to protect wildlife. Snow may be a factor in the winter.
LAKESDiamond Lake and Lemolo Lake are popular family recreation areas that offer lodging, camping, boating and fishing. Fish Lake, Hemlock Lake, Toketee Lake and Twin Lakes are great for fishing too.
SWIMMINGThere are several unofficial swim sites within the Umpqua National Forest, and three official locations to take a swim.
Pool Creeke Swimming Site, on the west shore of Lemolo Lake, is great to take a plunge on a warm summer day, as are the South Shore Picnic Area at Diamond Lake and Deer Lick Falls Trail.
The South Shore Picnic Area also has a children’s play area near some picnic tables and a restroom just a short walk away.
Deer Lick Falls Trail is a short trail to a popular swim site where a waterfall flows into a deep pool in the cold clear water of Black Rock Fork of the South Umpqua River.
RIVERThe North Umpqua River is world renowned for its outstanding fishing environments and exhilarating whitewater challenges. The river offers a challenge for all types of rafters and kayakers, from placid Class I waters to roaring Class IV rapids.
The best months to raft are May, June and early July. Water flow decreases later in the summer and make the rapid more of a technical challenge.
There are five segments on the river; from Susan Creek to Cable Crossing, from Bogus Creek to Susan Creek, from Gravel Bin to Bogus, from Horseshoe to Gravel Bin, and from Boulder Flat to Horseshoe.
Rangers ask that people avoid the Gravel Bin to Bogus section from July 15 to Oct. 31.
In 1988, nearly 34 miles of the river was designated as a recreational river in the National Wild and Scenic River System.
In addition to the North Umpqua and the various lakes, people can also fish Brice Creek, Clearwater River, Lake Creek and Little River.
FISHINGThe waters of the North Umpqua have a rich fly-fishing history and 33.8 miles of the North Umpqua River — from Rock Creek to the Soda Springs Dam — is reserved exclusively for fly-fishing.
The river is a habitat for several fish species, including summer and winter steelhead, fall and spring Chinook salmon, Coho salmon and sea-run cutthroat trout.
The river stands apart from others because of its consistent numbers of native steelhead in the run — the winter run is entirely wild.
The Umpqua National Forest is home to 260 wildlife species.
WATERFALLSThere are 25 identified waterfalls in the Umpqua National Forest, of eight different varieties. The micro-climate of waterfall area provide a rich environment for an abundance of plants. These also provide food and shelter for the wildlife around, which can be observed.
Rangers advise that you “Look for a dipper bobbing up and down in a stream, or an osprey flying overhead... Listen for the flute-like sounds of the hermit thrush.”
Most waterfalls can be found along Oregon Highway 138; Deadline Falls, Susan Creek Falls, Fall Creek Falls, Little Falls, Steamboat Falls, {span}Acadia National Park in Maine{/span} Falls, Watson Falls, Whitehorse Falls, Clearwater Falls, Lemolo Falls and Warm Springs Falls.
In the Cottage Grove Ranger District there are the Row River Waterfalls: Spirit Falls, Pinard Falls, Moon Falls, Brice Creek Falls, Trestle Creek Falls, Upper Trestle Falls and Parker Falls. Along the Little River there are six waterfalls: Wolf Creek Falls, Grotto Falls, Yakso Falls, Hemlock Falls, Clover Falls and Shadow Falls. The South Umpqua Falls complete the list of waterfalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.