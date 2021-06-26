With temperatures expected to reach as high as 111 degrees Sunday, the Umpqua Valley Arts Association decided to end its 52nd annual Umpqua Valley Summer Arts Festival a day early.
Organizers made the decision Saturday evening to cancel the festival for Sunday as an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to remain in place through Thursday.
“It was a decision we had to make for the safety and well-being of our vendors, our patrons, and our volunteers,” said Sarah Holborow, community outreach director for the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
The festival, which originated in downtown Roseburg in 1970, featured a full slate of family friendly activities, including art seminars, displays, live music and plenty of local food offerings.
“Typically we would have anywhere from 80 to 120 vendors, but we had to reduce that this year to help people be able to socially distance and fell comfortable coming to the festival,” Holborow said.
Such art featured includes two- and three-dimensional media, ceramics, fibers, metalworks, painting, photography, jewelry and wood working. Demonstrations were also available in many of those categories.
“It’s not going to look much different that past years, we’re just trying to help space out vendors, space out our food trucks and make sure people feel safe coming here,” Holborow said.
Live music was featured on two stages, with Melissa Ruth & the Likely Stories, The Monarch Hotel and That Other Band playing the main stage Friday, and The Colin Trio, Greg Nestler Band and The Graduating Class entertaining the crowd Saturday.
With Sunday’s events called off, the Association will now shift its focus to its 50th anniversary celebration at Party in the Park, which will be held July 30 on the Umpqua Valley Arts Association grounds. Much like the summer arts festival, live music and delicious food will still be on the menu.
Tickets for Party in the Park are available online at www.uvarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.