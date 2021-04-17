Honesty. Faith. Humor. Love.
Those were just a few of the words used to describe Stanley “Allen” Burdic, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was wounded in a shooting in 1981 and ultimately died from his injuries March 11.
Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers gathered Saturday at the Tri City Baptist Church to remember the life of Allen Burdic, who died at the age of 65, nearly 40 years after he was wounded in the line of duty on a fateful night in August 1980, when he encountered a suspected shooter at a Myrtle Creek tavern.
On Aug. 12, 1980, Burdic responded to a reported shooting at the Nutshell Tavern in Myrtle Creek. Some time in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, Burdic located the suspect, Jack Flack, at a gravel turnout north of the Myrtle Creek Bridge near Interstate 5. Flack opened fire on Burdic, striking him twice. He then stole the deputy’s patrol car. As the suspect left in the stolen patrol car, he ran over Deputy Burdic’s legs.
Burdic sustained serious injuries from the gunshot wounds, including from a bullet that injured his spine. He developed a limp and was partially paralyzed in one arm after the incident. The injuries prevented his return to his position as a deputy, and he medically retired from the sheriff’s office in 1982.
“He was a truly kind and humble man,” said Erlah Burdic, Allen’s wife of 36 years. “I was so blessed to be his companion and his wife for 36 years. He was brave. He was my hero. He was my dearest friend.
“He was just a guy, like any guy, but he did have God’s spirit in him,” Erlah said during the eulogy. “No matter what happened to him, he was determined that he would never waiver from his faith.
“Not the shooting. Not the pain. Nothing.”
Chris Burdic had been adopted by Allen when he was just 6 years old. One day, he was helping his former stepdad-turned-dad with a project at their Glendale home. Chris said Allen insisted that Chris “grab that brick.” Chris told the crowd he had no idea what brick his dad was talking about, so he went and grabbed one.
The brick he grabbed was serving as a wheel chalk for the family’s boat trailer.
“That trailer started going downhill backwards and he ran over, grabbed the trailer, and pulled it back up the hill,” Chris Burdic said.
“I always called him Allen, because that’s how he was introduced to me. But he was my dad. No matter how long, he was my dad.”
Following a sharing of memories from those gathered, Pastor Rick Smith read a passage from the Bible specifically chosen by Allen Burdic: Psalm 23.
Erlah Burdic read from a poem she had written in 1997 entitled, “Going Home,” which she said was fitting for her late husband: “I’m no longer here, my body is gone. But know that my spirit still lives on.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office flag team performed the ceremonial unfolding of the flag, after which “Taps” was played before the flag was folded and presented to Erlah Burdic by Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin.
