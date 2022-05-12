CANYONVILLE — Intermixed with the sounds of passing trucks on Interstate 5 near Exit 99, the distant rumble of motorcycles of all shapes and sizes could be heard as they approached Seven Feathers Casino and Resort in Canyonville. The riders were taking part in an 1,188-mile journey of honor that made an overnight stop on Wednesday.
The bikers focus was centered upon a flag-draped cart that will someday be used to transport fallen soldiers. Starting in Seattle earlier in the morning, the group made its way through Douglas County, with stops in Rice Hill and Canyonville along the way.
“I believe in the mission of our troops,” Mike “Bonehead” Kyzer, a rider from Arizona who is on this mission, said. “When we lose one of our own, we need to handle them with honor, and that’s why I am doing this.”
Like the guardians who stay with their fallen comrades, the carts are treated with the utmost honor. Adorned with seals from all branches of the U.S. military, this cart is one of 12 Fallen Hero escort carts currently in existence. It is making its way to Southern California before it will travel to its final home at the Kansas City airport.
During its three-day journey, it will ultimately make 22 stops and will be accompanied by volunteers such as the Patriot Guard Riders and people like U.S. Air Force veteran Bill Miller of Myrtle Creek.
“I’m retired, so I am lucky I get to do things like this,” Miller said.
Miller traveled to Halsey earlier in the day just so he could be part of the honor guard escorting the cart on its three-state journey.
The carts are made by volunteers and belong to Alaska Airlines. The grassroots project started in 2012 when Jim Rea, a retired U.S. Navy veteran who works for the airline as a mechanic, saw the need to transport America’s fallen heroes with the utmost honor and respect. He got the idea to transform luggage carts into military-themed transport vehicles.
“My first attempt, I tried to do something on my own and did it on the cheap,” Rea said. “When (the airline) saw what I was doing, they were like, ‘no way. We’re going to do this right, and we’re going to pay for it.’ Things just took off from there.”
Each cart has a theme. Cart number 12 was made in honor of U.S. Army SPC Hunter Schmidtke. From the Kansas City area, Schmidtke was killed in action on Jan. 15, 2018. His mom works for Alaska Airlines in Kansas City. Along with the military seals, the letters MCI — the airport’s code — are painted on the back of the cart.
“This cart is for a member of our family,” Rea said. “The Schmidtke’s are a Gold Star family. The plaque inside of this cart will be given to them at a ceremony when we arrive in Kansas City.”
After the overnight stay in Canyonville, the Fallen Hero escort cart will continue its journey on Interstate 5 and will be handed over to the next honor guards in Weed, California.
At the end of its journey, people from Washington, Oregon and California will have had a hand in the precious cargo’s West Coast relay. But even after this cart’s arrival, Rea’s work will not be done. Cart number 13 is already under construction.
“The next one we’re making will go to the airport in San Jose,” Rea said. “I am going to keep making these until they stop me.”
