James Downing, a truck driver in Roseburg, died while on the job in 2021. In 2020, Edward Condon, an electrician in Riddle, also died while on the job. Between 2018 and 2021 a dozen workers in Douglas County died on the job, according to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

