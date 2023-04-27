James Downing, a truck driver in Roseburg, died while on the job in 2021. In 2020, Edward Condon, an electrician in Riddle, also died while on the job. Between 2018 and 2021 a dozen workers in Douglas County died on the job, according to the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Each year dozens of workers in Oregon die while on the job and each year they are honored with a Workers Memorial Day observance. This year that observance will be held Friday, during a ceremony in Salem at the Fallen Workers Memorial outside the Labor and Industries Building, 350 Winter St. NE, on the Capitol Mall.
The memorial service, coordinated by the Oregon AFL-CIO, will feature remarks from Bob Livingston, labor liaison for Gov. Tina Kotek, and state Reps. Dacia Grayber and Travis Nelson.
It will be a day to remember those who died on the job, to grieve with families, friends and communities, and to double down on ways to create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces for all workers in Oregon.
The ceremony will include the reading of the names of roughly four dozen Oregon workers who died on the job in 2022.
“Workers are the backbone of this state,” Gov. Tina Kotek said in a news release. “Today and every day, we must honor Oregon workers who have tragically lost their lives while working to make our state a better place. As we stand with their families and support them through their grief, I will commit to always pushing for safer working conditions across the state to ensure the health and well-being of our workers.”
Oregon OSHA Administrator Renée Stapleton and Oregon AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor will also be among the event speakers.
Oregon workplaces are safer and healthier today than in previous decades. For example, in 1990 the fatality rate in Oregon was 5.1 per 100,000 workers. By 2020, the state’s worker fatality rate was 1.78 per 100,000 workers. Nationally, the worker fatality rate in 2020 was 3.4 per 100,000 workers.
Yet, there are still far too many preventable on-the-job deaths each year, Trainor said.
“We have to do better for Oregon’s workers, because everyone deserves to expect to come home safely from a day’s work,” Trainor said. “We’ve made progress on workplace safety, but our work is not done. Each year, thousands of workers are killed, and millions more suffer injury and illness because of dangerous working conditions that are preventable. On April 28, Oregon’s unions will recommit ourselves to doing everything we can to improve workplace safety.”
The annual Workers Memorial Day serves as a nationwide day of remembrance. The observance is traditionally held on April 28 because Congress passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act on that date in 1970.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
