Stephanie Myers could hardly contain herself.
The 7-year-old from Curtin was waiting with her family for the parade of trucks which soon would be making their way from Riddle to Myrtle Creek.
"I just like it because they have a lot of Christmas lights and it's real prettyl" she said.
Saturday, several trucks adorned in holiday illumination made their annual trek from Riddle to Myrtle Creek, injecting their share of joy into the holiday season.
The parade participants gathered at the D.R. Johnson lumber yard in Riddle on Saturday afternoon and departed around 6 p.m., traveling into Tri City and following Old Pacific Highway 99 into downtown Myrtle Creek.
Along Highway 99, multiple fire pits were aglow. Any vacant lot was packed, lawn chairs staked out. A bonfire befitting a high school homecoming celebration was well-stacked and ready to light as the caravan of illumination rolled past.
Paul Beck, 40, who was driving a truck "float" for Ryan Parkhurst trucking, said his particular truck took between 8-10 hours to decorate.
"There's zip ties, masking tape, c-clips," Beck said. "It takes a bit."
Prizes were awarded to the top three placers in five classifications:
• Class 1: Log trucks, flatbeds and lowboys;
• Class 2: Dump trucks, tanker trucks and service vehicles;
• Class 3: Emergency vehicles;
• Class 4: Personal vehicles;
• Class 5: Groups, organizations and churches.
