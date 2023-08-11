Editor’s Note
This story includes some descriptions of rape, and may not be suitable for all readers.
Madison McCallister was only 4 when it happened, and didn’t understand much of what was going on. But her father did. It was the worst experience of his life, too.
Jason McCallister told his daughter that the man who did those bad things to her — her uncle, Kevin Mitchell Bumgarner — was going away for a long time, probably forever. After all, he was in his forties and had just been sentenced to 60 years in prison.
But Jason McCallister was wrong. For reasons neither he or his daughter understand, Bumgarner had 40 years lopped off his sentence. He is scheduled to be released Monday, after serving 20 years.
Making matters worse, the McCallisters say, is that in 2020 Bumgarner was allowed to change his name. He will walk out of the Snake River Correctional Institution as Mitchell Kevin Golden.
Bumgarner, now Golden, was convicted in 2004 of nine felony counts, including kidnapping, rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.
Jason and Madison are mad, bewildered and worried. Mad that Bumgarner is getting out now. Bewildered that they were not notified of the name change or his impending release by authorities, as they were promised. Worried that with his new name, Bumgarner will simply slip back into society, unnoticed, unwatched.
Madison McCallister, now 24, has two children — a daughter who turns 7 this month and a 5-year-old son — and she worries that Bumgarner may come after them, or some other child.
“Honestly, it feels really surreal. I’ve felt kind of panicked since I found out he was getting out,” she said. “It’s just really triggering thinking about the fact he’s going to be walking around. I have this irrational fear he’s going to come find my daughter. I can already feel that I’m going to be paranoid, kind of looking over my shoulder.”
Jason McCallister said he and his family thought they were done with “this heinous mess,” and he can’t understand why this was allowed to happen.
“I am stunned and shocked that they would allow a convicted predator that is a proven violent offender to be released early and under the disguise of a name change,” he said. “My daughter, Madison, and my family are beyond adamant about not allowing him to simply walk free with a simple name change to trick unsuspecting girls and woman into trusting him.”
‘Really, really bad’The temperature in Myrtle Creek was hovering in the mid-90s on Aug. 17, 2003, when a group of families and friends decided to go for a swim in the South Umpqua River, and then have a barbeque. The group headed to the river in several vehicles.
Among them was Bumgarner and Jason McCallister, who used to be married to Bumgarner’s sister. Madison and her 10-year-old brother were also there. They were supposed to ride with their grandfather, but instead — without their parents knowledge — hopped into Bumgarner’s truck as the group headed toward the river.
However, Bumgarner was apparently confused about where the group was supposed to meet at the river, and he drove down several roads in an effort to find the group. Bumgarner had been drinking earlier in the day and continued to drink while he drove, family members said.
After driving around for about three hours, and unable to find the group, Bumgarner headed to his house in Myrtle Creek. Meanwhile, the other members of the group grew concerned that Bumgarner never showed up, especially since he had been drinking. Eventually, someone in the group called Bumgarner at his home, and he said he was with the McCallister children.
Jason McCallister headed to the home. He arrived too late.
Here is what his son told authorities, according to court records: He and Madison were in the yard, looking at the partially filled pool that was teeming with water spiders and other insects. Bumgarner came out of the house wearing a t-shirt and underwear; a short time later he came out again, this time wearing only the t-shirt. Bumgarner took Madison into the house, leading her by the hand.
A few minutes later the boy heard his sister screaming.
“I knew she was getting hurt because she never screamed like that before,” he told authorities. “I’ve heard her throw a fit, and I’ve heard her cry because she got hurt, and it wasn’t like that. It was really, really bad.”
After hearing the screams for about five minutes the boy went into the house, where he saw Bumgarner emerging from his bedroom. Bumgarner blocked the doorway so the boy couldn’t see inside the bedroom. He then returned to the bedroom and locked the door.
Madison’s brother pounded on the door as she continued to scream. Through the closed door, Bumgarner told the boy his sister was OK, that she had been scratched by his cat.
The boy tried to open the bedroom door but it was locked. Meanwhile, his sister was screaming “I’m in here” and “help me.” The boy found a telephone and tried to dial 911, but the phone didn’t work. He ran next door to a neighbor’s house, and they called the police.
Police everywhere
Two deputies arrived around 5 p.m. They first went next door and found the boy, who was “traumatized.” The boy told them he was “absolutely sure that his sister was in pain and hurting,” and that she had been screaming for her daddy behind the locked door.
The deputies went to Bumgarner’s house, where they found him dressed only in a T-shirt. As they spoke to him they heard a child whimpering in another room. They found her curled up on a recliner, “dirty and sweaty.” One deputy later testified that he saw in her eyes a fear he had only seen with children involved in car accidents. “She was severely, severely traumatized,” he said.
A deputy asked the girl what happened.
“He had sex with me,” she replied.
After Bumgarner was put in the patrol car the deputy asked her again what happened. She said Bumgarner took her into the back room, even though she didn’t want to go, and touched her where she didn’t want to be touched.
At that point, Jason McCallister arrived. He pulled into the driveway and saw “police everywhere.” McCallister first checked on his son, who was OK. He spotted Madison and started to walk toward her, when a deputy grabbed his arm and stopped him.
“Prepare yourself, it’s worse than you think,” she told McCallister.
He spotted her sitting in the back of a truck; he ran to her and saw mud and blood on her peach and white sundress.
McCalister fell to his knees in the gravel driveway, and hugged her.
“I was sobbing, but trying not to cry because I didn’t want to scare her,” he said.
Madison was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where a doctor examined her. He found overwhelming evidence that she had been sexually assaulted. Several days later, Madison was examined by another doctor at a different facility. That doctor said this “was one of the most definite, clear cases of sexual assault” she had seen.
Bumgarner was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts, including kidnapping and rape. Two charges, involving marijuana found at his house, were later dropped.
Multiple appeals
The trial took place at the Douglas County Courthouse in late July 2004, before a 12-person jury.
Madison, who had just turned 5, testified, as did her father. On July 28 — the ninth day of the trial — the jury reached a verdict: guilty on all counts.
Judge Ronald Poole rendered the sentence: 60 years in prison, with credit for time served. But that was far from the end of it.
“My impression was that it was Judge Poole’s desire that this guy die in prison,” said Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg, who as deputy district attorney prosecuted the case at trial. “I’ve never spoken to Judge Poole, but I’m confident that, like me, this was a case that will haunt him forever.”
Over the next decade, Bumgarner filed several appeals. In one he argued that the ankle bracelet he was forced to wear during the trial unfairly influenced the jury. In another he contended that leg irons he was made to wear during the trial tainted the jury’s verdict.
Each time the state prevailed.
“At every turn we have fought to keep him in prison,” Wesenberg said.
In 2013, Bumgarner filed another appeal, this time saying that his attorney erred by not arguing to have the sentences for each count combined, rather than added together. The court agreed, and ordered that his sentence be reduced. The state appealed, but it was denied.
The case was sent back to Judge Poole for re-sentencing; he merged some of the counts and made others run concurrently. Bumgarner, in prison for a decade by then, had finally won.
A haunting case
Wesenberg wants the McCallisters, and everyone else, to understand this first and foremost: This was one of the most “heart-wrenching” crimes he has ever seen, and if it were up to him Bumgarner would have been sent away forever.
“There aren’t a lot of criminal cases that will keep you up at night and you will never forget. This is one of them,” he said. “This was among the worst, unimaginable rape cases that I had ever encountered...I remember the trial like it was it yesterday.”
Wesenberg said he and the DA’s office here did absolutely everything they could to keep Bumgarner’s sentence from being reduced. Wesenberg said he feels for the McCallisters; he remembers around the time of the trial consoling Jason McCallister and his ex-wife, who blamed themselves for what happened.
“I assured them, no, it wasn’t their fault,” he said.
Wesenberg said he recalls Jason McCallister and his former wife attending the re-sentencing hearing in 2013. In fact, his office put them up in a hotel for the hearing, he said. Wesenberg said the laws have changed since then, and now convictions can bring a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years for each count.
“If the case was tried today, on each count he was convicted of and sentenced to it would be 25 years minimum, so we wouldn’t even be having this discussion,” he said.
Wesenberg said Madison McCallister contacted his office in early May with the news that Bumgarner was going to be released in August. A few days later a victim’s advocate called McCallister and began discussions about the impending release.
On May 12 the advocate sent McCallister an email with the contact information for Bumgarner’s parole officer and other information on how she can prepare herself for his release.
As far as Bumgarner changing his name, Wesenberg said he “had no idea” that had occurred.It doesn’t matter anyway, he said.
“He can change his name to Mickey Mouse. The bottom line is the people in Douglas County will always remember what he did,” Wesenberg said.
He also said he would be happy to talk to the McCallisters at any time, and understands their disappointment and frustration.
“Of course the McCallisters are upset, and I don’t blame them. This case has haunted all of us,” Wesenberg said. “The critical thing from my perspective is the McCallisters, and Madison, are victims. They suffered horribly, and this is a life altering event, and if there’s anything that we did or didn’t do from their perspective, I’m not arguing with them. I simply want them to heal as best they can.”
What now?
Jason McCallister readily admits that he was overwhelmed by the events that occurred — the crime, the trial, the appeals — and apparently misunderstood the time Bumgarner was given at the re-sentencing hearing.
He said he never heard an actual number of years he was to serve, or a release date. He had heard the sentences were being cut in half, so assumed the total was 30 years.
McCallister also said shortly after the initial sentence he signed up to be notified of any changes regarding Bumgarner’s status — when he was being moved to another prison, for example — and over the years did get a number of such notices.
However, when McCallister put Bumgarner’s prisoner ID number into the system earlier this year, another name came up — Mitchell Kevin Golden.
“It shocked me,” he said.
He called his daughter, who reached out to Wesenberg’s office, who also began looking into it.
McCallister said he is disappointed that he got no notice from the district attorney, or anyone else, about the name change, or impending release.
“Nobody reached out to us, not one person. These were all things we had to discover on our own, doing our own research,” he said. “Everything came back to us tenfold, and it was a slap in the face not to get any information. We just felt like we were left a little high and dry. It’s very disheartening.”
McCalister said that as frustrated and disappointed he is about the lack of communication, he is more worried than anything else.
“Right now we’re struggling for answers, and how to best protect my daughter,” he said. “Our family would like to know where he is going to be, but none of that information had been shared.”
Madison McCallister said she is also frustrated and afraid.
“I feel so out of the loop it’s unreal,” she said. “I have no idea why the sentence was reduced. I’m seriously confused about all of it. It feels like someone dropped the ball.”
Madison McCallister said while she generally is a forgiving person, she isn’t ready to extend that benefit to Bumgarner.
“I believe people can change, even the most heinous of people can change, but I don’t believe he has,” she said. “He hasn’t been around children. I just don’t see it.”
So what to do now? Try and process the information she is getting, stay calm, stay strong, keep her emotions together for her children and her own sanity.
“I want to hide in the house, that’s how I want to deal with it,” she said. “But I know that’s not healthy.”
I read yesterday that Gov. Tina Kotek is yanking some of the commutations given to prisoners by her predecessor. Kotek is putting Bad Ones back in jail. She asked for law enforcement to provide her with info on people who may belong back in jail. Legislative Republicans have added pressure by asking her to review the commutations. (Many of the commutations were for short-timers who fought wildfires while prisoners. Some proved unworthy of release.)
I strongly urge the family to contact Gov. Kotek immediately and ask her to intervene in whatever way is legally possible.
I know Rep. Virgle Osborne sometimes reads the comments because he responds. Virgle, if you read this, please make Gov. Kotek aware of the injustice of this early release.
D.A. Rick Wesenberg, the same goes for you.
Judge Poole passed away in May. I'm sure there are other people working in the criminal justice system who have standing and who can bring this injustice to the attention of Gov. Kotek.
My best wishes to Madison and her family. My family also experienced a terrible crime. The perpetrator was sentenced to death and his sentence was commuted to life on the basis of mental illness. I did not feel fully safe until the day he died in his sleep in his prison cell. It's a feeling words cannot describe.
This guy should never have been released early. Period.
The courts are acting as if it never happened!! Are you kidding me? And to not let the family know he was paroled? What are they thinking? This is beyond evil.
