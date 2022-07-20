It has been two weeks since a Winston woman disappeared while walking home from work. While her family anxiously awaits answers, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues to seek the public's help with any information which could lead to finding 18-year-old Kendra Hanks.
Hanks, who works at Ingram Book Company in Green, was reported missing July 8 when she didn't return home from work on the evening of July 7. She was last seen walking along Highway 99 near B&D Meats and Grange Road in Green at approximately 4 p.m. on July 7, according to video surveillance.
The Sheriff's Office has requested video or photos from that area of Highway 99 in hopes of finding a clue that could have led to Hanks' disappearance. Her regular path home would take her along Highway 99 to Pepsi Road/Winston Section Road near Brosi Sugar Tree Farms and then onto Southeast Tokay Street to her Winston home.
Adam Cooper, Hanks' former stepfather, said it was not unusual for Hanks to walk home from work, but highly unusual that she would have gotten into a car with a stranger.
"There are a lot more questions than answers for us right now," said Cooper, who helped raise Hanks along with her mother, Amber. "We're just lacking details right now. We're (Adam and Amber Cooper) talking every day. There's a lot of crying.
"I would find it very odd for her to get in a car with somebody."
Adam Cooper said there has been no activity on Hanks' bank account since her disappearance, and the family is awaiting affirmative identification of a woman whose body was recovered from Cow Creek near Riddle on July 13. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released a positive identification of the woman.
The Sheriff's Office has been assisted in the search for Hanks by Douglas County Search and Rescue, the FBI and the Douglas County Major Crimes Team, as well as the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
Hanks is a white female approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, Vans shoes with a yellow checkered pattern and carrying a black backpack.
Authorities are asking for any homeowners in the area or anyone traveling through that stretch of Highway 99 on July 7 at approximately 4 p.m. to submit any video footage which could explain Hanks' disappearance.
Videos or still images can be uploaded to www.dcso.com/publichelp. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.