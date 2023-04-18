The people behind a new program aimed at helping homeless youth in the area know they have a steep hill to climb, but say they have to do something.
After all, there are no beds available for unhoused youth in Douglas County, they say, despite a 2020 report from the Oregon Department of Education showing nearly 700 such youth are in the area.
Combine that with the lack of awareness and acknowledgement of the problem within the community and it becomes apparent that Family Faith and Relationship Advocates, also known as FARA, along with other homeless youth advocates and service providers, have their work cut out for them.
FARA doesn’t have funding to provide housing for these youth, so it’s embarking on what it figures is the next best thing — handing out hundreds of backpacks filled with items needed to live without a permanent home.
The program, which the Roseburg organization is calling “community backpack outreach for houseless youth,” is in its infancy. FARA officials are gathering ideas to begin handing out as many as 200 backpacks this summer. If that goes well, there will be more handouts in fall and winter.
On Monday, FARA officials met with more than a dozen youth advocates and service providers from local government agencies to brainstorm about what the program might look like, beginning with seemingly simple things like what to put in the backpacks and how to distribute them.
“How do we get some basic materials to a youth in crisis, but who still is choosing to live outside?” asked Robert Miller, executive director of FARA. The consensus was to focus on community outreach, including area youth, especially those with lived experiences the homeless can relate to, to help distribute the backpacks.
Then there is the matter of what to put in the backpacks. The discussion began with a list of 18 possible items, including hygiene and first aid kits, hand warmers, poncho, headlamp, warm gloves and socks, duct tape, water bottle and wet wipes.
From there the list quickly grew, to include blankets, flashlights, phone chargers, Narcan and bus passes.
Alex Ortega, who is heading up the backpack outreach program for FARA, said all these were good ideas. “A lot of the focus is on tangibles, giving them things. Because that’s how you build up rapport,” he said.
The discussion also touched on the importance of educating people on the issue.
Youth advocates say often these youths are running from physical and emotional abuse from parents or other adults at home. For them, living on the streets is safer than staying home.
Some homeless youth were simply abandoned; others forced to leave.
“I’ve been finding a lot of youths that were kicked out of their homes,“ said Wayne Ellsworth, homeless outreach coordinator at Adapt.
There is also a severe lack of understanding within the community on just how many houseless youth there are in the area, Ellsworth and others said.
Aaron Towne said a decade ago he was house manager at Casa de Belen, formerly the county’s lone youth shelter before it closed in 2020. Towne said during his tenure there was a waiting list with hundreds of names on it of youth trying to secure housing.
“Everything has changed so much since then, but I think the problem is bigger now,” he said.
Ellsworth cited a 2020 Oregon Department of Education report that identified 670 houseless youth in county schools. And the actual number is likely higher because some houseless youth, for various reasons, don’t identify themselves as such, he said.
The Oregon Department of Education’s report in November 2022 said there were 337 homeless youth in Douglas County.
Many members of the community either downplay the issue or ignore it entirely, advocates said. That’s where the educational component of the community backpack outreach program comes in, Miller said.
“There’s a huge problem and we have to open the curtain as wide as possible,” he said.
Ellsworth, who spends much of his time doing outreach work in dozens of homeless camps across the region, said the youth are out future, one way or another.
“If we don’t deal with this now, I’m going to deal with it when these people are adults.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.