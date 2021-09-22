In the parking lot of a building where people gather to mourn loss, new life was brought into the world.
Shortly before midnight on Sept. 13, Annasha Rosas, 26 years old and nine months pregnant, settled to bed with her 28-year-old fiance Arturo Salgado. The Sutherlin couple had been asleep barely two hours when Rosas woke with excruciating contractions.
“I dealt through it until I couldn’t handle it anymore and woke up (Arturo) around 2:30-2:45 a.m.,” Rosas recalled late last week.
Salgado was sleeping on the couch in the living room as the couple’s first daughter, 4-year-old Emberly, liked to sleep with her mom during the pregnancy.
“He woke up our daughter and explained, ‘It’s time for baby sister to come!’” Rosas said.
The couple rushed to load into their Jeep Cherokee and leave for CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg to deliver their second child.
“Emberly jumped straight out of bed,” Salgado said. “She was so excited. But it takes about 20 minutes to get Annasha into the Jeep.”
Once everyone was loaded up, the couple headed out for the hospital.
They made it two blocks.
“I said, ‘She’s coming now!’” Rosas said. So, Salgado pulled into the parking lot of the Sutherlin Chapel of Roses, a funeral home just two blocks from their house.
That’s when panic set in for Salgado.
“It was insane. I didn’t know what to think,” Salgado said. “I just knew I have to do whatever needs to be done.”
Salgado called the Sutherlin Fire Department and explained the situation, then got to the business of helping Rosas deliver their second child.
“My heart sunk a little bit. That was a little too much for me,” Salgado said. “And I had my daughter in the back seat seeing everything.”
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the baby’s head had already begun to crown.
“I had my right hand holding Rosas’s right leg and was coaching, and the firefighter was applying a little pressure to relieve the strain on the baby’s head,” Salgado said. “I was panicking. I was afraid that the baby’s air was being cut off.
“I told Annasha to push hard, and the baby came right out. It was terrifying. I didn’t think the baby was going to make it, and if the firefighter wasn’t there, I didn’t think she would have. He delivered his own children and I just thought, ‘Thank God you’re here now.’”
Mere minutes after Eleanor Moon Salgado entered the world, emergency medical personal arrived on the scene to cut the umbilical cord.
Emberly Rosas, who turns 5 on Oct. 3, had her early birthday present: a little sister. Eleanor’s official time of birth was listed at 3:52 a.m., Sept. 14. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Salgado said the irony that he and his fiancee’s second child was born in the parking lot of a funeral home was not lost on him.
“I really didn’t think about it until hours later, but, it was the Chapel of Roses,” he said. “It was just completely crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.