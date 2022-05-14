A federal jury in Eugene found a former New Jersey man guilty on Friday for his role in a scheme to steal $1 million from an elderly man living in Roseburg.
In a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon, Thomas Mautone, 43, formerly of Newark, New Jersey, was found guilty of four counts of wire fraud.
According to court documents and trial testimony, Mautone was one of five individuals who together perpetrated a months-long scheme to convince the victim to invest $1 million in a fraudulent high-yield international investment scheme.
The release said in July 2015, one of Mautone’s co-defendants, Jared Mack, 46, of Utah, made initial contact with the victim, by email, to pitch an investment opportunity claiming to produce weekly returns of 20%.
Once the victim expressed interest in the purported investment opportunity, Mack introduced him to Mautone, the supposed connection to investment “platform partner” and later codefendant, Olabode Olukanni, 39, of New York.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said for several months, Mautone and his co-defendants maintained frequent contact with the victim and repeatedly attempted to assure him, via a series of “increasingly intimidating and pressure-laden communications,” of the investment opportunity’s legitimacy, low risk and promised returns.
In December 2015, the victim wired $1 million to a bank account in Dubai, which was controlled by codefendant Rovshan Bahader Oglu Qasimov, 38, of Azerbaijan. Qasimov then used the money to purchase gold from a jewelry store in Dubai.
The release said the victim never saw his money again, nor did he receive the promised investment returns.
Mack, Olukanni and Qasimov pleaded guilty and have all been sentenced for their roles in the scheme.
Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Mautone will be sentenced on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.