A silver Nissan Frontier towing a 15-foot travel trailer pulled into the west parking area of Dean Creek Elk Viewing area Monday afternoon, and a 31-year-old man made his way to a park bench overlooking one of the popular elk fields.
This time, there were no elk. They were hiding among the tree line, but J. Mendez Napier didn't mind.
Instead, he pulled out his sketch pad and began drawing something that he could have seen near his home in Madera, California.
Napier studiously began taking in the landscape: the field had been freshly mowed, with round hay bales scattered among the landscape and a tractor in the background.
It might as well have been a koi pond, as far as Napier was concerned. After all, the temperature just outside of Reedsport was a pleasant 68 degrees, while the mercury in Madera was pushing 100.
"I'm just trying to stay cool," Napier said with a wry grin.
Napier, an art teacher at Madera's Liberty High School and the school's cross country coach, was happy to enjoy a week or so of cooler weather before returning to the town roughly halfway between Modesto and Fresno.
"I called my assistant coaches today and they said the kids were doing well, then I told them the temperature," Napier said.
As he sketched the rounded bales, he said someone had tipped him off to stop in Port Orford on his way south along the Oregon Coast. He was sketching a mowed field to simply take a break from the road.
That evening, at sunset, he was looking forward to a breathtaking seascape.
