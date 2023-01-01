Sunday is the final night visitors can drive through the Festival of Lights in Roseburg, marking the end of what volunteers said was a successful season.
"If I'm gauging on the amount of candy canes we gave out, I would say this would probably be a record year," said Lynn Calvert, who has volunteered at the event for the past five years. "It's nothing scientific, but they base how many they buy off of previous years, and we've run out twice."
The Festival of Lights, an annual event put on by the Roseburg Rotary Club, opened this year on Nov. 20, after months of preparation by volunteers.
Visitors, who paid $10 to see the light displays, drove down a winding path to see displays featuring iconic locations from Douglas County, large Christmas and Hanukkah decorations and what they call "the largest nutcracker in the world" — although longtime volunteer Lou Marks said technicalities prevented it from getting into any record books.
Marks has volunteered for the Rotary Club for 40 years, and has worked at the Festival of Lights since it was started 29 years ago by Kerwin Doughton, a local financial investor who Marks considered a close friend.
"He was the guy, it was his vision," Marks said.
Proceeds from the event go toward scholarships given to local students by the Roseburg Rotary Club. Marks and Calvert both love seeing donations go toward a good cause, but while they're volunteering, the satisfaction comes from something a lot simpler.
"Making people happy," Marks said. "That's the biggest success."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
