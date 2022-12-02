After a two-year in-person hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Silver Bells Luncheon was held Thursday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort, to kick-off the 29th Festival of Trees.
The Mercy Foundation presents the Festival of Trees annually to ensure children and families have access to prevention and wellness programs that continue to improve the health and well-being of Douglas County residents.
A line of people three, and sometimes four, wide stretched from the front door of the Azalea Room down the entirety of the hallway and wrapped around a corner outside as between 350 to 500 people came to celebrate the season and donate to children’s overall well-being and learn about the concerns of human trafficking and exploration prevention in Douglas County.
“Thank you all for being here,” said Lisa Platt, event coordinator and Mercy Heath executive director. “Can you believe we are face to face again after two years?”
As guests were ushered to their tables and encouraged to participate in the silent auction items, each guest was given a silver bell and an auction number card before the luncheon began.
“I’m just looking around, but I really like this little tree set and the Bar-B-Que basket,” said long time event attendee Debbie Tabor. “I like to support Mercy and they put on a good event with really good food.”
Seventeen uniquely designed Christmas trees circled the room, each with their own crafted setting and a plaque showing who was the designer.
“A few years ago, I was a spotter for the auction after Lisa Platt asked me to be involved,” said Brian Prawitz, master of ceremonies and Roseburg City Council member. “I am a varsity emcee., but a JV auctioneer. I took over the emcee duties from Kelly Leonard.”
With the five silent auction items up for bid, the event raised $9,050, but when the auction turned to the frenzy after a video was shown expressing the reality and pain that human trafficking and exploitation can cause, the people opened their wallets and pulled out their checkbooks to the tune of another $35,500.
“I love the goals of the fundraising,” said Jamie Daskalos, health resource nurse for the Mercy Foundation. “I feel very lucky to be involved in this event, the overarching goal of helping our community and improving children’s health.”
As the auction wound down the crowd was spellbound as Elvis Presley came on the stage with his backing band, a Hewlett Packard laptop, and proceeded to sing holiday hits mingled with the songs that made him a star.
“This event is to raise money to help kids and I love to do those kinds of things,” said David Lomond, Elvis Presley impersonator for the event, “I love to see the kids when I am in costume, they look at me as a cartoon character or something, and when I sing, they go crazy because all cartoons characters sing now-a-days.”
As the dance floor filled with mimosa-fueled donors, Lomond gave them a little Neil Diamond to complete to mood of giving, “Hands, touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you.”
