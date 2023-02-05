People lined up early Saturday at the pavilion at Stewart Park, waiting to collect their geocache passport and start the treasure hunt.
“We have given out over 150 passports in the first hour,” said Val Ligon, Roseburg Parks and Recreation program manager. “I had to go and make more copies, but we have a lot of people that enjoy this event and like to get an early start.”
It was the 12th time the Roseburg Parks and Recreation department hosted the Discover Roseburg — Land of Umpqua geocache event.
With 20 caches located in and around the Roseburg area, five traditional and 15 virtual, geocache fans get to explore the areas while collecting caches.
Ligon brought geocaching to Roseburg after attending an event on the Oregon Coast. “I reached out to Lincoln City organizers and gathered some information and we were looking for a way to try and encourage family outings and show people the beauty of the Rosberg area, so we brought geocaching here with us,” she said.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Tracy Moser said most people use a geocaching phone app, but some just type coordinated into Google maps or a different GPS-based system.
The geocache passports have questions for each location which verifies that a participant actually visited the site and did not just type in coordinates and claim victory.
“Not everyone will complete the passport today,” Moser said. “There is not really a time limit, but there are a limited number of the collector’s geocoins with a trackable ID that honors the Roseburg sesquicentennial.” Only 200 of the special collector coins are available.
As people gathered their passports and began to input information, the Pope family was all smiles.
“We have found some amazing and beautiful places that we didn’t know existed,” said Angela Pope, wife to Scott and mother to Taylar, all geocache enthusiasts. “I am a photographer and have collected some amazing photos during these events.”
Taylar Pope thought her parents had been doing this for about four years, but Scott Pope said, “We have been doing it a lot longer than that. We were wanting to find a way to get out of the house and do things as a family and I found some information online about 10 years ago. That is when we started geocaching.”
At 1:15 p.m. people were still in line collecting passports and heading out to start their geocaching adventure with Ligon reporting they had given out nearly 200.
“We had a strong first hour and then another 25 or so through the day, but now the latecomers are arriving,” Ligon said as she folded passports while Moser collected signatures and passed them out to a line of excited treasure hunters.
