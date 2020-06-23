A fire burned about 11 acres of hay at a hay field 5 miles southeast of Elkton near milepost 6 on Highway 138 West on Monday evening.
The fire, first reported around 6 p.m., was around 3 acres when crews first arrived. Spurred by evening winds, the fire grew from 3 acres to 11. Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Kellogg Rural Fire Department and Elkton Rural Fire Department extinguished the fire within two hours.
A hay baler was damaged in the fire. A preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire related to hay equipment.
