Emergency crews had nearly completed a fire line around the Days Creek Road Fire on Monday night, with fire activity substantially dropping from earlier in the day.
Kyle Reed, the public information officer for the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said the day shift incident commander reported that the construction of a fire line and the installation of hose lays had been completed around 80% for the fire and that crews planned to expand that throughout the night.
The blaze, located 14 miles northeast of Canyonville, had grown to around 35 acres by the middle of the afternoon Monday but hadn't grown anymore by the time overnight crews took over.
Reed said that although the fire had grown to 35 acres by 4 p.m. from 20 acres early Monday afternoon, extensive resources ensured the agency's first response was strong and swift and preemptively dampened any chances the fire had of spreading quickly.
"We hit this thing really hard right from the start," Reed said.
Reed said approximately 85 firefighters have been assigned to fight the fire, with the primary overnight focus centering on improving existing fire lines.
Their efforts were aided since four Type 2 helicopters owned by the county, along with a larger Type 1 helicopter, were at the disposal of the agency. The helicopters were drawing water from nearby ponds.
Also working on the fire were two large air tankers and a pair of single-engine air tankers.
Reed said numerous ground resources, including engines, hand crews and equipment were helping with the fire, with most working to construct fire trails around the blaze. Personnel from the Umpqua National Forest, along with the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Coos Forest Protective Association, and the Bureau of Land Management along with industrial landowners and operators, helped with suppression efforts.
The fire was initially reported at around 11 a.m. Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(1) comment
Thank you to all Emergency crews that has responded, keep up the good work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.