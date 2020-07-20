Emergency crews responded to a blaze located 14 miles northeast of Canyonville on Monday that one official said had grown to around 35 acres.
Kyle Reed, the public information officer for the Douglas Forest Protective Agency said that although the fire had grown from an estimated 20 acres only two hours prior, extensive resources ensured the agency's first response was strong and swift.
"We hit this thing really hard right from the start," Reed said.
Reed said four Type 2 helicopters owned by the county, along with a larger Type 1 helicopter, were at the disposal of the agency. The helicopters were drawing water from nearby ponds.
Also working on the fire were two large air tankers and a pair of single-engine air tankers.
Reed said numerous ground resources, including engines, hand crews and equipment were helping with the fire, with most working to construct fire trails around the blaze. Personnel from the Umpqua National Forest, along with industrial landowners and operators, were helping with suppression efforts.
The fire was initially reported at around 11 a.m. Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.