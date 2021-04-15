The Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were called to a house fire in the 2900 block of Northeast Yount Avenue on Thursday morning.
A neighbor called Douglas County 911 dispatch to report the house next door was on fire. Firefighters arrived to find the back of the house fully involved, but were able to knock down the flames within 20-30 minutes.
At 8:10 a.m., fire command reported to dispatch that the fire was considered controlled and crews were beginning mop-up duty.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire.
Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
The Roseburg Police Department and Umpqua Valley Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
