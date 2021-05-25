Officials from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that fire season in Douglas County will begin effective 12:01 a.m. Friday.
All private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas district, as well as all public lands within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg BLM management areas, fall under the fire season declaration and will face certain fire restrictions for the public and industrial operators.
Public use restrictions will be implemented by the Douglas Forest Protective Association Friday, while the Roseburg district of the Bureau of Land Management will be issuing a fire prevention order. The Umpqua National Forest will assess its public use restrictions at a later date.
Among those public use restrictions are:
- No smoking unless traveling in a vehicle on an improved road, in a boat on the water, or at another designated location
- Backyard debris burning, including the use of burn barrels, is prohibited
- Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, cooking fires and warming fires, except at designated sites.
Designated open fire sites on BLM land include the campgrounds at Susan Creek, Tyee, Scaredman Creek, Eagleview and Cavitt Creek. Other open fire sites include Amacher Park, the Douglas County Fairgrounds, Pass Creek campground, Stanton Park, Chief Miwaleta campground and Whistler’s Bend campground.
The use of fireworks, exploding targets and tracer ammunition also will be prohibited on those impacted lands. Off-road travel is also prohibited.
The start of the fire season, which usually doesn’t come until mid-June, also brings the beginning of industrial fire regulations, beginning Friday with the entire Douglas District being placed at Industrial Fire Precaution Level I status.
For updated restriction levels, residents can visit dfpa.net or call the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s 24-hour information line at 541-672-0379.
