GLIDE — A 20-acre fire reported shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday caused local officials to issue several evacuation notices.
Fire crews responded to the blaze near Little River Road and Mystic Mountain Lane, located about 3 miles southeast of Glide. The fire was already threatening several structures when firefighters arrived and was moving quickly across the parched landscape.
Crews from the Douglas County Protective Association, the Glide Rural Fire Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office rushed to warn nearby residents and ultimately issued a Level 3 "Go!" evacuation notice for all homes on Mystic Mountain Lane and a Level 2 "Set" evacuation notice for all homes located off Little River Road and Mystic Mountain Lane east to Peel.
Emergency crews also closed Little River Road east from the intersection of Buckhorn Road to all non-residents due to the heavy fire traffic in the area, according to DFPA spokesperson Kyle Reed.
As of 7 p.m., the fire was considered to have burned 20 acres, but crews are making good progress in containing the blaze, Reed said. Five helicopters and a large air tanker are being used to slow the spread of the fire on an adjacent hillside while two bulldozers and multiple engine crews are digging containment lines around the fire.
Crews from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, the Roseburg Fire Department, the Sutherlin Fire Department and the Oregon State Police also responded to the scene.
