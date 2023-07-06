CANYONVILLE — A fire reported at the Forest Glen Senior Residence in Canyonville on Wednesday morning was deemed as a false alarm by the Canyonville-South Umpqua Fire District.
The fire response labeled the incident as a false alarm, calling off additional responses after clearing the facility. Administrative investigation by residency staff members allegedly found the cause of the alarm to be a cigarette lit inside a room in the facility.
All 39 residents were evacuated from Forest Glen Senior Residence when the fire alarm went off. Administrator Louise Cousins said the fire department’s response took less than five minutes and that the total time it took for the department to clear the building lasted about 10 minutes.
While smoking is not allowed inside the building, the property has designated smoking areas.
“Truthfully, we have house rules that they’re supposed to follow,” Cousins said. “But sometimes, that doesn’t happen.”
Cousins said staff are well-trained to respond quickly to situations like these with proper procedures in place. Following this evacuation, she plans to meet with the resident responsible to discuss next-steps.
“Not only is he smoking in his room and putting himself in danger, he’s putting the building in danger and also the rest of the residents,” Cousins said. She said this event is likely to lead to the resident being issued a 30-day notice.
Canyonville Fire Chief Raymond Brown said the station received a call from Forest Glen’s alarm management company notifying them of the alert. Within minutes, a truck was deployed and firefighters were clearing the building for residents to re-enter safely. Brown said firefighters were quickly able to verify the cause of the alarm.
“It was very simple to figure out it was a false alarm,” Brown said. “We canceled all responding units right off the bat. It was a short stay.”
While false alarms aren’t too common at the facility, Cousins will reiterate housing rules to residents and will also continue to maintain proper training for staff so there are concrete procedures in place should instances like this occur again.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
