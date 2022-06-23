It's official: fire season in Douglas County will be in effect beginning Friday.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association, in conjunction with the Umpqua National Forest and Coos Forest Protective Association, made the joint announcement Wednesday.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, all lands under the protection of those agencies will begin to fall under certain fire restrictions in the effort to prevent wildfires.
After an abnormally wet May and June, the fire season had been pushed back from its "traditional" beginning, which normally comes around May 15. But increasing temperatures — the Umpqua Basin is expected to sneak toward triple-digit highs this weekend — and lowering humidities, the Douglas association and its partners are hoping to get a jump on wildfire prevention.
Fire danger across those properties remains to be classified as low for the moment, but there are still a number public use restrictions which will go into effect Friday:
Smoking prohibited except when traveling on improved roads, in boats on the water or at other designated locations
Debris burning will be prohibited, including the use of burn barrels
Open fires, including campfires and warming fires, will be prohibited unless at designated sites
Use of fireworks, exploding targets and tracer ammunition is prohibited as well as the use of sky lanterns, which are disallowed year-round in Oregon
Motor vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed only on improved roads, unless on private lands where their use is for agricultural purposes.
In addition, the beginning of the fire season also brings various nonindustrial restrictions pertaining to multiple activities including the use of power saws, metal works and lawn/field maintenance. Those restrictions will vary based on current fire danger levels.
Also Friday, all DFPA and Umpqua National Forest lands will begin at Industrial Fire Precaution Level I.
For more detailed information about fire restrictions on specific lands, the following resources are available:
